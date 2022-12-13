Three Denton businesses will receive a combined $10,000 in financial support after coming out on top in a Shark Tank-style pitch competition held last month for Global Entrepreneurship Week.
Hans Film & Photo took home first place, while Circles U won second place, and The Monthly Junk came in third. The winners were selected based on their ability to clearly describe their business model, the problem they are solving for customers, the need for funds and their plan to use the funds to help grow their business. Hans will receive $5,000, Circles U will receive $3,000, and The Monthly Junk $2,000.
Fifteen local businesses were invited to pitch in the new competition created this year by Stoke in partnership with the city of Denton and Denton Business Allies. Eight of the 15 entrepreneurs, who attended a free coaching program to help prepare pitch decks, were chosen to pitch in front of a judging panel of business advisers, lenders and educators in entrepreneurship. Qualifying businesses were those based in Denton or those in which the business owner lives in Denton.
The program is the first time Stoke has offered direct financial support to help entrepreneurs reach their business goals, Stoke director Heather Gregory said in a news release.
“For a small business, this money is going to have a huge impact,” said Maggie Austin and Sarah Adams, co-owners of The Monthly Junk. “We can't wait to buy some new lights and audio equipment and up our video services offered to local businesses.”
The three winning businesses will submit updates over the next six months on how funds were spent and be invited to speak at Stoke’s annual FlintConf conference about their experience in the program.
AMBER GAUDET can be reached at 940-566-6889 and via Twitter at @amb_balam.