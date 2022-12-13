Denton Pitch Competition winners 2022
Three Denton businesses will receive a combined $10,000 in financial support after coming out on top in a Shark Tank-style pitch competition held last month for Global Entrepreneurship Week.

Hans Film & Photo took home first place, while Circles U won second place, and The Monthly Junk came in third. The winners were selected based on their ability to clearly describe their business model, the problem they are solving for customers, the need for funds and their plan to use the funds to help grow their business. Hans will receive $5,000, Circles U will receive $3,000, and The Monthly Junk $2,000.

