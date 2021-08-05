Reactions to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention's latest masking guidelines are varying widely among area businesses as the rate of residents infected with COVID-19 rises to its highest since February in Denton County.
The CDC on July 27 released updated guidance advising vaccinated people to wear masks indoors in areas with elevated COVID-19 transmission, which includes Denton County. The recommendation rolls back a relaxation of guidance from May that fully vaccinated people did not need to wear masks indoors and comes on the heels of new data about the more contagious delta variant of the virus and a rise in cases nationwide. Denton County Public Health estimates about 1,000 residents contracted COVID-19 the week of July 18-24 and anticipates cases will remain over 1,000 in the week following.
For local business owners, the surge is leading to difficult decisions on how to keep customers and employees safe.
"We are strongly encouraging masks [among customers] but it's really hard for us to enforce that, because the people who don't want to mask up are very adamant that they're not going to mask up," Armadillo Ale Works owner and head brewer Bobby Mullins said.
Armadillo is among Denton businesses that began requiring public-facing employees to mask up shortly after the CDC's announcement. As a business focused on alcohol, Mullins said that aside from being the right decision, it’s a necessary step to protect his brewery.
"We all took the brunt of the shutdowns last year, so I need to show these government entities that we are doing everything we can to prevent this from getting out of hand again, because I worry that we will be the first ones shut down again if things get worse," Mullins said.
Other locally owned spots like Patchouli Joe's Books & Indulgences on the Square are taking the same approach for staff but stopping short of requiring customers to wear facial coverings. Some major retailers with Denton locations, including Walmart, Sam's Club and Target recently announced that they would also once again require associates to mask up, with Target's policy only requiring it for team members in counties deemed high-risk.
Since Denton County is among the 80% of counties nationwide that have high COVID-19 transmission per the CDC's guidelines, the latest masking recommendations apply to residents, said Juan Rodriguez, assistant director and chief epidemiologist at Denton County Public Health.
"Estimates of the delta variant in the United States is about 93%, so the vast majority of COVID infections are from delta, which appears to be more infections than alpha — which was more infectious than the original," Rodriguez said. "It does seem to spread easier between people, and the risk — especially for the unvaccinated — can be a little higher indoors than outdoors, and that's why the recommendation would be for people to wear masks indoors, vaccinated or not."
While Gov. Greg Abbott in July prohibited local officials, school districts and entities receiving public funds from instituting mask mandates, private businesses can choose whether to require employees and customers to wear facial coverings. Cases across Texas have risen sharply over the past few weeks, with hospitalizations the week of Aug. 2 topping 7,300 by Thursday — roughly equal to the number hospitalized when Abbott first issued a mask mandate.
At Soma Massage Therapy, owner Amber Briggle said that, because employees and staff cannot remain 6 feet apart, the office has reinstated its universal mask policy for all clients and therapists, regardless of vaccination status. While Soma has always required unvaccinated patients to wear masks, its policy for vaccinated clients and staff has evolved with the situation surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We required masks for everyone in common areas until just a few weeks ago," Briggle said. "After the CDC said vaccinated people could ditch their masks, we also changed our COVID waiver forms asking people if they were vaccinated or not — or chose not to disclose — and if vaccinated, if they were comfortable with their vaccinated therapist removing their mask during the massage, too. Now, everyone is masked all the time."
Others say they are leaving the choice of wearing one or not to the individual.
"Your body, your choice," Denton salon owner Jordan Collie said. "However, because I am under TDLR (Texas Department of Licensing & Regulation), if they make a guideline I have to follow in order to stay in business, I will follow their rules."
At Armadillo, Mullins said the choice not to strictly require masks among customers comes down to the difficulty staff has with enforcement.
"We want to avoid violent customers, which we had a lot of where we tried to enforce masks the first time around, and we're finding that those belligerent people are even more violent and belligerent now than they were before," Mullins said.
At the Denton Chamber of Commerce, president Erin Carter said they have not had member businesses reach out seeking guidance on how to approach masking amid the latest rise in cases, but if they do, the chamber offers advice on a case-by-case basis.
"Each business is different, and they have their own individual needs — this is really no different," Carter said. "We are continuing to work with our county health professionals to make sure we can provide resources to businesses during this time. We look to Dr. Matt Richardson as our county medical expert, and I am looking forward to working with our local businesses to make sure they utilize [Denton County Public Health Director Matt] Richardson in that same light because we want our local businesses to continue to thrive."
The most important thing residents can do to lower their risk of contracting severe COVID-19 is receive a vaccination, Rodriguez said.
"A small number of new cases currently are among the vaccinated but the majority are unvaccinated, and that would be the first guidance that we would provide to people," Rodriguez said. "Social distancing, handwashing and staying home when sick and seeking a test when you are getting ill and getting that diagnosis is really helpful to prevent future spread."
As for business owners, they say their policies will likely continue to evolve alongside the COVID-19 pandemic.
"It's really frustrating — I wish everyone would just do their part so we can get this over with, but not everyone agrees," Mullins said.