The COVID-19 outbreak has had a devastating effect on Denton’s economy – small businesses, a lifeline of local income, have shuttered; restaurants that were once filled are now empty; and a significant number of people have been laid off.
With an increasing number of confirmed cases and a countywide mandate to stay at home, many businesses are faced with uncertainty.
At Briscoe Alignment & Tire, an automotive and tire repair shop, employee hours have been restricted as customer traffic and overall revenue has decreased. General manager Curtis Wright, of Tarrant County, says his repair shop, located at 822 S. Elm St., has relied heavily on commercial account revenue to stay open, such as with the Denton Police Department.
“It’s been a gradual slowdown in business, but we do have commercial accounts with the city of Denton that help sustain this business,” he said. “That’s been the biggest thing that’s kept our doors open as our non-commercial sales have dropped by 80%.”
Wright, 50, says a standard schedule with a few days off has been issued to employees, but that his business strategy might change depending on circumstance. While his suppliers have allowed the return of non-essential inventory to alleviate constraints, he says it may become more lucrative for employees to file for unemployment if the outbreak persists.
“Our overhead is basically day-to-day operations only, but our suppliers like Michelin are really stepping up,” Wright said.
Michael Carroll, a professor at the University of North Texas and director of the Economics Research Group, says when compared with previous economic turmoil, such as the 9-11 attacks and 2008 financial crisis, the coronavirus is unique.
“9-11 certainly shut things down quickly, but, it did not have a lot of lasting power,” said Carroll, who specializes in local economic development. “[COVID-19] is widespread in terms of total number of people that are going to be impacted with unemployment filings, and we did not have much of a downturn in the previous recession, because we were growing then.”
For the state of Texas, however, where confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus have exponentially increased since early March, the economic situation is different. Unlike with previous natural disasters, such as a hurricane or tornado, where infrastructure needs to be rebuilt, Carroll says a significant portion of the local economy might experience long-term effects.
On Thursday, the number of Texans who filed for unemployment increased by 860%, according to labor statistics, as more than 155,000 residents sought relief amid the fallout. In comparison, about 13,600 Texans filed for unemployment last year.
For Denton, where officials are anticipating a 25-35% loss in sales tax, or between $4-5 million, Carroll says unemployment in the city could soar as high as 30%. He says industries most likely affected are retail, recreation and food.
“Depending on how long this lasts, I certainly think it would be in the 20% range, even 25-30% range,” he said. “With 25% of workers in the retail, recreation and food service industry, I think we could easily see unemployment in the 20% range.”
Jessica Rogers, director of economic development, said the city is still in the process of gathering data, but that an increase in unemployment and decrease in sales tax revenue is expected.
On Wednesday, residents outside of essential businesses and workers were ordered to stay at home by the Denton County Commissioners Court. The mandate aims to reduce community spread of COVID-19.
As countywide restrictions went into effect, many local businesses like Midway Mart, a convenience store specializing in craft beer products, became essential storefronts overnight. However, without an end in sight, 47-year-old Shaun Tapia, a general manager at Midway Mart, says their storefront located near the UNT campus has been hit hard.
While a lull in customers is expected during student holidays such as winter and spring break and summer, he says an indefinite decrease in student foot traffic and sales has left the craft house with uncertainty. Although employee hours have increased, and owner hours have decreased amid the pandemic, an indefinite lull brings specific challenges — such as affording their bills.
“We are worried about whether we will be able to make the rent payment for next month,” Tapia said. “We have been talking with our landlord and trying to convince him to give us some concession, because otherwise, it’s hard to survive.”
At their original storefront located near the downtown Square at 406 W. Hickory St., though customers have been filtering in and out, he said foot traffic has cratered. And if the outbreak worsens, Tapia said business operations would likely be adjusted.
“It’s a two-way journey, because first you have to if your business is hurting, but you don’t want your employees to be hurting either,” he said. “So it might not be beneficial for us to [maintain current operating hours], but then my employees are losing out on hours, and if we must stay open for them, we will do that. Rent is coming next week, so it’s hard times.”