A California investor has paid $32 million for a Denton business park.
San Diego-based Westcore Realty LLC purchased the two-building Denton Point industrial park, on Western Boulevard near Interstate 35.
The 242,320-square-foot property was acquired from Dallas’ Holt Lunsford Commercial and Boston-based TA Associates. Holt Lunsford developed the buildings, which opened last year.
The business park is leased to several tenants, including DHL Supply Chain, Lowe’s Home Centers and Muenster Milling Co.
“We seized on the opportunity to acquire these fully leased, Class A assets during a period of uncertainty in the capital markets,” Westcore Managing Director Hack Adams said in a statement. “We are extremely excited to be adding to our Texas industrial portfolio, which now totals 5 million square feet.”
Founded in 2000, Westcore has almost $10 billion in properties. The firm also has offices in Los Angeles, Oakland and Dallas.
CBRE Group arranged the Denton industrial sale.
“Denton’s location at the convergence of I-35E and I-35W continues to drive high user demand,” CBRE’s Jonathan Bryan said in a statement.
Bryan, Randy Baird, Ryan Thornton, Nathan Wynne, Eliza Bachhuber and Taylor Hare with CBRE brokered the sale.
Denton has been one of North Texas’ fastest-growing industrial markets with more than 4 million square feet of buildings under construction at the end of 2022, according to CBRE.
Dallas-Fort Worth leads the country in warehouse development with more than 80 million square feet of projects in the pipeline.
Get more business news in your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Wake Up with the DR-C: Get today's headlines in your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Featured Local Savings
Featured Local Savings
AMBER GAUDET can be reached at 940-566-6889 and via Twitter at @amb_balam.