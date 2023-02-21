Denton industrial building

The Denton Point business park is located near Interstate 35 in Denton. 

 CBRE Group

A California investor has paid $32 million for a Denton business park.

San Diego-based Westcore Realty LLC purchased the two-building Denton Point industrial park, on Western Boulevard near Interstate 35.

AMBER GAUDET can be reached at 940-566-6889 and via Twitter at @amb_balam. 

