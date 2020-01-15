Aubrey 380 Area Chamber of Commerce hosts networking luncheons the third Wednesday of the month at Prairie House Restaurant, 10001 U.S. Highway 380 in Cross Roads. Admission is $12 and includes a meal.
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 11:30 a.m.
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 11:30 a.m.
Denton Black Chamber of Commerce meets the second Tuesday of the month at the Denton Housing Authority, 1225 Wilson St., in the first-floor conference room.
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 6 p.m.
Denton Chamber of Commerce hosts monthly business networking lunches at SpringHill Suites by Marriott, 1434 Centre Place Drive. The event costs $20 for members and $25 for nonmembers, including a buffet lunch.
Friday, Feb. 7, 11:30 a.m.
Denton Chamber of Commerce will hold a membership mixer sponsored and hosted by Red Barn Events. The event will take place at Red Barn Events, 3420 Elm Bottom Circle.
Thursday, Jan 23, 5 p.m.
Denton Chamber of Commerce will host a government relations meeting at the chamber office, 414 W. Parkway St. The event is free and open to members only.
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 4 p.m.
Lake Cities Chamber of Commerce holds coffee meetings at rotating businesses on Wednesdays at 8 a.m. Locations will be listed at www.lakecitieschamber.com/events.
Lake Cities Chamber of Commerce hosts Small Business Breakfast meetings the second Tuesday of the month at PointBank, 3971 FM2181 in Corinth.
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 8 a.m.
Little D Open Coffee Club, hosted by TechMill, meets every Tuesday at 8 a.m. West Oak Coffee Bar, 114 W. Oak St., to discuss technology and startups.
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 8 a.m.
Stoke and Techmill will host a community happy hour at Harvest House for Stoke members, mentors, Denton Angels investors and anyone involved in the tech or startup communities. The meeting will take place at Harvest House, 331 E. Hickory St.
Thursday, Jan. 23, 5 p.m.
Stoke will host a Lunch & Learn about small business taxes, hosted by Russell Wallace, a CPA at Wallace Accounting and Advisory. The event takes place at Stoke, 608 E. Hickory St., Suite 128, and reservations are required at eventbrite.com.
Wednesday, Jan. 22, noon
Stoke will host a WordPress meetup where attendees can ask for help and get answers to questions on using the WordPress platform. The event is led by WordPress consultant Kay Kinser and is free to attend.
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 11:30 a.m.