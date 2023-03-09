yoga project studio

The Yoga Project, located at 104 W. Congress St., opened last December, as the owners decided to open their studio after the pandemic forced them to shut down their previous locations in Tarrant County.

 Courtesy photo/Yoga Project

Dave Dockins and his wife, Stacy, used to own three Yoga Project studios around Tarrant County for about 15 years until the COVID-19 pandemic forced them to shut down the studios.

While the studios were shut down, it didn’t stop the Dockins from teaching classes, shifting them virtually while traveling around the county.

daveandstacy - yoga
Buy Now

Yoga Project owners Stacy and Dave Dockins.
yoga project

The Dockins lived in Midlothian during the start of the 2020 pandemic and had decided to sell their home and move into a camper van to travel to the West side of the country for about a year.

JUAN BETANCOURT can be reached via Twitter at @jbetancourt_15.

0
0
0
0
0