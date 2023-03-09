Dave Dockins and his wife, Stacy, used to own three Yoga Project studios around Tarrant County for about 15 years until the COVID-19 pandemic forced them to shut down the studios.
While the studios were shut down, it didn’t stop the Dockins from teaching classes, shifting them virtually while traveling around the county.
It was finally time for them to re-open a studio, and they chose Denton as the place to start over again.
The Yoga Project, located at 104 W. Congress St., opened last December, and Dave Dockins said everything fell into place to open the studio in Denton.
“We really, really fell in love with what the city had to offer here,” Dave Dockins said. “The people here ... everything that meshes together with the music and just the community involvement all the way around.
"So, we decided this is it. This is where we're going to stay.”
The room temperature in the yoga studio is always warm with an increased humidity level, which Dockins said allows a person to deepen their movement and breath, and release sweat and stress for an overall experience.
The Denton location is the sixth studio the Dockins opened; their first studio in 2005, then expanding in the Tarrant County area. The mission of the Yoga Project has always been to share a relevant and valuable yoga practice with all.
“When people leave, they feel better all the way around,” Dockins said.
The Dockins lived in Midlothian during the start of the 2020 pandemic and decided to sell their home and move into a camper van to travel to the West side of the country for about a year.
“At the same time, while we're on the road, we were just doing online teacher training work with the curriculum and with people who are from all over the world really getting trained,” Dave Dockins said.
The Dockins returned to Texas in 2021, residing in Denton to get an apartment in the area so they could be closer to their family, who had health issues.
“My wife’s father and my father both got sick and died,” Dave Dockins said.
With the loss of their fathers, the Dockins, who had traveled around the West Coast trying to figure out where they wanted to land next, decided it was time to re-open the business in Denton.
Dave Dockins said now they get locals to come to the studio by word of mouth, and also advertise using social media. Some clients from the previous locations will travel to Denton just to attend the classes.
Dockins said clients from out of state have visited the studio and go on to visit the Denton area.
“And that's another reason why we wanted to make this studio where it's at, with other restaurants around and other businesses, and it's walkable to the square,” Dockins said.
“We've always had programs here where people travel in for and they'll be here for a week studying with us. We knew that this would be a great place to have that happen.”
Dave Dockins said they also have done international retreats and training in Costa Rica, Bali and Thailand for the past 12 years.
At Yoga Project, new students can pay $5 for unlimited yoga for seven days which Dave Dockins said is more like an intro class for anybody to come in.
Individual classes start at $15 and offer a variety of packages for in-person and virtual yoga, such as 10 classes for $125.
“We've always kind of modeled [prices] trying to make it affordable for everybody as much as possible,” Dave Dockins said.
