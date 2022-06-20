Frios hand-poured gourmet popsicles is occupying a new territory in Keller. Lauren and Robert Penn own the new location along with the Denton drive-thru that opened in 2019.
With the Keller storefront coming under new ownership and closing earlier this year, the Penns wanted to continue serving the Keller area by switching the storefront to a mobile Frios “Sweet Ride” truck that customers can book for events and fundraisers on their website.
The Keller location is the newest addition to their Dallas–Fort Worth territory that spans from Southlake to McKinney.
“We are absolutely thrilled to be serving more community members with this new territory and to continue showing local residents why our motto stands true — ‘the best things in life are Frios,’” Lauren Penn said.
The Keller location offers the same natural fruit flavors and options, including low sugar, dairy-free, wheat-free, soy-free, nut-free and dye-free popsicles.
“My very first bite of a Frios solidified my desire to help other community members remember what it felt like to be a kid through the simple act of eating a distinctive Frios pop,” Lauren Penn said. “I can’t wait to continue sharing that magic with even more guests throughout the northern Dallas-Fort Worth area.”