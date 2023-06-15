Radical Hospitality Group owns Paschall Bar, Andy’s Basement and Andy’s Bar — three venues in one location. Andy's Bar, which hosts live music and entertainment throughout the week, is the only venue that wasn’t closed as of Thursday.
Paschall Bar and Andy’s Basement are closed temporarily after some employees walked out and claimed management denied requests for wage increases and additional security, according to viral social media posts.
“A little over a week ago, employees of Andy’s Bar (Basement and Paschall) met with ownership to discuss much needed changes, including wages and security measures to keep our bartenders safe,” Ariana Bernard, who didn't respond to requests for comment by Thursday afternoon, posted on Instagram.
“Ownership not only refused to meet our demands for a living wage, but also decided that closing the bar completely would be a better idea than taking care of their staff. Radical Hospitality, the owners of Andy’s, plan to close all floors for the foreseeable future until they can find entirely new staff who they’ll be able to exploit, no questions asked. “
Radical Hospitality Group owns Paschall Bar, Andy’s Basement and Andy’s Bar — three venues in one location. Andy's Bar, which hosts live music and entertainment throughout the week, is the only venue that wasn’t closed as of Thursday.
Another social media post claims four employees decided to stay on staff but were laid off by management and that management is seeking new employees to re-open.
The Denton Record-Chronicle reached out to Radical Hospitality Group on Thursday morning to clarify the closing and employees walking out with no response.
Paschall Bar is a speakeasy where locals are able to enjoy a variety of handcrafted drinks in its lounge. Andy’s Basement is also a bar that serves food and drinks.
Get more business news in your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Wake Up with the DR-C: Get today's headlines in your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Featured Local Savings
Featured Local Savings
JUAN BETANCOURT can be reached via Twitter at @jbetancourt_15.