When The Horse’s Axe co-owner Mike Roberts reached out to LegalZoom, he just wanted advice about forming his business. He got that — and also a spot in a nationwide marketing campaign launching this week.
Roberts and his three partners — his wife, Holly, her brother Darin and Darin’s wife, Michelle — contacted the legal tech company last year, seeking help getting incorporating documents for their ax-throwing business in order. Roberts kept in touch with his account manager, participating in monthly phone calls after the venue was up and running. In March, Roberts was told he’d be hearing from LegalZoom’s marketing team, who was looking to feature businesses that had opened successfully during the pandemic.
The Horse’s Axe team got word in May that they were one of eight businesses across the country that had been selected for a free spotlight.
“I thought it would be a blurb on their website or something,” Roberts said.
Instead, a professional film crew flew in from California and spent 10 hours interviewing the team at the venue. Those interviews resulted in a social media campaign and an article on LegalZoom’s website, which went live this week.
Roberts shared the news with friends and family, who mentioned he should get a franchising package together in case their spotlight prompted interest from other entrepreneurs — so that’s just what the Horse’s Axe team did in September.
“Every lawyer said, ‘Under normal circumstances, no way would we recommend to a company that’s six months old that they should franchise, but the potential is there for you to just get blown up with phone calls, so you need to get ready,’” Roberts said.
What makes The Horse’s Axe different than other ax-throwing venues — apart from its punny name — is its approach, Roberts said. The team decided to include the price of a take-home ax in games to reduce touch during the COVID-19 pandemic, offering a discount to those that bring their ax back in to throw. The concept has been a big hit with customers who are excited to take home a souvenir.
The focus on details also extends to the targets. Modeled after Canadian ax-throwing targets, the boards are a softer wood that gives less bounceback, and visitors can choose between a range of projections for a customized throwing experience, from taking aim at zombies to playing Connect-4, lumberjack style. The space also has plenty of pool tables for those who want to take a break from slinging axes.
Despite warnings not to expect profit from a new business for 18 months, The Horse’s Ax saw net gains in four, Roberts said.
“We have lots of birch and good marketing, a mascot, a funny name, and we also sell a large selection of beer and wine as well as soda pops and stuff like that, so it’s a place where you can go and you can hang out for hours if you want to,” Roberts said.
That creativity was a draw for the LegalZoom team. They began searching internally in the spring for businesses to feature as part of a new campaign that would spotlight their customers’ success.
“Mike had a great story about how his business came about and why they started — plus, it’s just a fun story,” said Bob Hitchcock, senior director of marketing at LegalZoom. “Hopefully, people will learn through this story that it’s OK to take the chance, it’s OK to form my small business — it’s inspirational content.”
The venue’s success has also encouraged The Horse’s Axe to move forward with expansion plans, with a second location opening in Denison in the spring.
The team isn’t sure what else the future will bring, but for a Denton business that doesn’t take itself too seriously to gain a national spotlight so soon, the future feels optimistic.
“We’ve always felt like we were unique compared to other ax-throwing venues, and the fact that a gigantic company like LegalZoom saw that and recognized it is a vote of confidence — it energizes us even more than we were already energized,” Roberts said.