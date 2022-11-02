A nearly 570-acre subdivision of single- and multifamily homes, an affordable apartment project and a 660-unit apartment development offNorth Locust Street and Loop 288 are among the projects moving forward following the City of Denton Planning and Zoning Commission’s regular meeting last week.
A preliminary plat for a 568-acre development that would bring 1,516 single-family homes, a multifamily lot and 48 HOA-maintained lots to a site just outside Denton city proper toward Krum was approved during the Oct. 26 meeting. The single-family homes at the site, located north of West University Drive, south of Jackson Road and just east of Nail Road in Extra-Territorial Jurisdiction Division 1 — a buffer area Denton has some regulation over through an agreement with Denton County — would be constructed in six phases.
The next step is approval of the final plat by the commission, which is required before building permits are issued.
Affordable housing apartment development Vintage Ranch is one step closer to breaking ground after approval of a final plat for a nearly 12-acre lot at the southeast intersection of Interstate 35W and Vintage Boulevard. The project, which the Denton City Council OK’d in May 2021, will bring 207 units to the area and keep rents below market value through a housing tax credit program. Projected rents for the one-, two-, three- and four-bedroom apartments would range from $970 to $1,500, according to plans presented to the council last year.
The plat establishes utility easements and rights of way for the site. Building plans for the project permit are under review by the city, according to agent 97 Land Company.
Also headed to Denton are two multifamily projects, which will bring 660 units to 53 acres west of North Locust Street and southeast of the intersection with Loop 288 following conditional approval of a specific-use permit. Landmark Multifamily will construct 336 one-, two and three-bedroom units across 12 three-story buildings for the north tract of the project, which will also include an amenity center, pool and 36,000 square feet of open space for benches and walking paths.
The south tract will bring an additional 324 one-, two- and three-bedroom units to 12 three-story buildings, another amenity center and pool, and 95,000 square feet of open space to include walking paths and a fountain.
Pending approval from the Texas Department of Transportation, the developer will also be required to construct a traffic signal at Beall Street and North Locust Street. The development will include 1,147 parking spots — 1.2 spaces per bedroom — and 60 bicycle parking spots distributed throughout the two tracts. Public sidewalks along the boulevard from Atlas Drive to Beall Street and on Beall Street, North Locust Street and Hercules Lane are also part of the planned development.
Developer Landmark Companies held in-person neighborhood briefings in 2021 where it heard concerns about traffic in the area as well as opposition to an Atlas Drive extension as a public road to North Locust Street. Plans were modified following that feedback.
Two residents shared concerns about the increased infrastructure needs the development could bring to the intersection, while two others spoke in favor of the project during the hearing on Oct. 26. Residents also mentioned the need for a grocery store in North Denton to meet increased need.
Phase 1 of the project, which would include construction of the south tract, is projected to break ground between 2023 and 2025, while the second phase, which includes the north tract, would be under construction between 2026 and 2027.
After receiving approval for a final plat during the meeting, Irving-based Greystar Development will bring 120 rental townhomes to a 14-acre vacant lot just west of Mayhill Road and south of Spencer Road. Units for the second phase of the project, dubbed Summerwell Denton, will be constructed in two-story buildings. A single-story clubhouse will also be on site.
Public outreach is not required for final plats, but residents can comment on consent agenda items during the public comment portion of commission meetings in person, online or via phone. A completion date for the project has not been released.
AMBER GAUDET can be reached at 940-566-6889 and via Twitter at @amb_balam.