Landmark Multifamily
Landmark Multifamily will bring 660 apartments to the intersection of North Locust Street and South Loop 288 by 2027. 

A nearly 570-acre subdivision of single- and multifamily homes, an affordable apartment project and a 660-unit apartment development offNorth Locust Street and Loop 288 are among the projects moving forward following the City of Denton Planning and Zoning Commission’s regular meeting last week.

A preliminary plat for a 568-acre development that would bring 1,516 single-family homes, a multifamily lot and 48 HOA-maintained lots to a site just outside Denton city proper toward Krum was approved during the Oct. 26 meeting. The single-family homes at the site, located north of West University Drive, south of Jackson Road and just east of Nail Road in Extra-Territorial Jurisdiction Division 1 — a buffer area Denton has some regulation over through an agreement with Denton County — would be constructed in six phases.

