If you’re ever out drinking around Fry Street or downtown Denton and get a bad vibe from your date, ask a bartender for Angela.
Denton’s police chiefs got together Friday afternoon to announce their agencies’ participation in a kind-of-speakeasy way of preventing sexual assaults.
Standing next to the chiefs of police at the University of North Texas, North Central Texas College and Texas Woman’s University, Denton Police Chief Frank Dixon said employees at more than a dozen bars in the Fry Street area, around the downtown Square and along Industrial Street will call the police or otherwise get you help.
If you think you’re in trouble, simply ask an employee for Angela. An employee will find an excuse to pull you away from the person or people you’re with and then quietly find you a ride home or call the police.
Dixon said the bar employees will be trained on exactly what to do in these situations.