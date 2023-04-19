Hayden Meek
Buy Now

Delta 8 Denton owner Hayden Meek stands with his products at the brand's new shop on North Locust Street. 

 Jacob McCready/For the DRC

Delta 8 Denton isn’t like other smoke shops, if you ask owner Hayden Meek.

While most shops exclusively sell third-party products, Delta 8 Denton works with manufacturers in four states to produce its own custom blends of delta-8 and delta-9 gummies, flower, disposables and other products. What’s more, the shop partners with local artists to create unique, limited-time packaging through its Signature Spectrum line, typically giving partner artists a cut of product sales.

Delta 8 Denton exterior
Buy Now

Delta 8 Denton sits on North Locust Street and will host its grand opening celebration on April 20.
Delta 8 Denton flyer
Buy Now

Delta 8 Denton will host a "Dank 420 fest" for its grand opening on 4/20. 
inside Delta 8
Buy Now

Delta 8 Denton sits on North Locust Street and will host its grand opening celebration on April 20.

AMBER GAUDET can be reached at 940-566-6889 and via Twitter at @amb_balam. 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags