Delta 8 Denton isn’t like other smoke shops, if you ask owner Hayden Meek.
While most shops exclusively sell third-party products, Delta 8 Denton works with manufacturers in four states to produce its own custom blends of delta-8 and delta-9 gummies, flower, disposables and other products. What’s more, the shop partners with local artists to create unique, limited-time packaging through its Signature Spectrum line, typically giving partner artists a cut of product sales.
“Denton is a great place to live because of the artists, so this is one way we’re able to connect with our community, which is something pretty much the entire leadership of our company is passionate about,” Meek said.
Meek was working as a graphic designer at a bank when he discovered delta-8. What started as a small website to sell products snowballed, and after two-and-a-half years of curbside and delivery in Denton, his shop is celebrating the opening of its own storefront at 813 N. Locust St. on Thursday.
Complete with a Mario Kart tournament, a vendors’ market, catering from Boca 31 and hourly giveaways, the 4/20 event will give established customers a chance to check out Delta 8 Denton's digs and introduce the shop to first-timers.
The uninitiated shouldn’t expect the massive brand selection found at some smoke shops, though. With its focus on quality, Delta 8 Denton only stocks products they’ve vetted through third-party testing. While the shop allows customers to have a more personal shopping experience than online, Meek said that doesn’t mean he’ll stock subpar products just to fill shelves.
“We carry less than a lot of the other shops because we want to make sure that we know each of our products intimately, so we have a lower quantity of products overall, but higher quality,” Meek said.
Customers can expect some other perks of in-person shopping, though, like in-store video games, a chance to sample product on the store’s back patio and popcorn Fridays — Meek envisions Delta 8 as a hangout spot as much as a storefront.
Thursday’s opening celebration will run from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. Delta 8 Denton is currently seeking artists for its third Signature Spectrum run.
To inquire about partnering with the shop, stop by the store or reach out via the contact form on their website.
Get more business news in your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Wake Up with the DR-C: Get today's headlines in your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Featured Local Savings
Featured Local Savings
AMBER GAUDET can be reached at 940-566-6889 and via Twitter at @amb_balam.