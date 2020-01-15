The following sales permits were issued by the state comptroller’s office for November. The list includes the owner, name of business and address within ZIP codes 75068, 76201, 76205, 76207, 76208, 76210, 76226, 76227, 76249, 76258 and 76266.

75068

Redefinition LLC, Redefinition LLC, 2752 Starburst Drive

Shannon Ray Hodges, Enso Trading, 2349 Crestridge Drive

Texas Pride Home Solutions Inc., Texas Pride Home Solutions, 2524 Saddlehorn Drive

Julie Sandifer, Lonestar Cichlids, 816 Cypress Hill Drive

Kristy Hopkins, Just Knead To Play, 632 Martingale Drive

Kara’s Kajun Cuisine LLC, Kara’s Kajun Cuisine, 3101 Manuel Creek Drive

Juthamas Baggett, Jumocreation, 2428 Lakebend Drive

TX Green Dry Cleaners LLC, Lapels Dry Cleaning, 2180 FM423 Suite 100

Kathleen Amaral, Altered Expressions, 1622 Myrtle Drive

Victoria Kiernan, Big Easy Custom Apparel, 1704 Lake Point Court

Catina’s House Of BB LLC, Catina’s House Of BB LLC, 913 Smothermon Farm Road

Casa Del Mar Seafood And Grill LLC, Casa Del Mar Seafood And Grill, 102 Lobo Lane

GCJohns Marketing LLC, Flavor For Real, 405 Windridge Drive

Kimberly Wilson, Kimmie D’s Kreative Krafts, 2920 Brazos Drive

Charles Crouse, Charles Crouse, 118 Mundelein Drive

Patrick Lawrence, Pat Lawrence’s Books, 510 Naylor Road

Tommie Curtis Toups, The Armourer’s Closet, 304 Texas Red Lane

76201

Java Rocket LLC, Java Rocket LLC, 1728 Westchester St.

Atha Yoga LLC, Atha Yoga LLC, 218 N. Austin St.

Denton High School Baseball Booster Club, Denton High School Baseball Booster Club, 1007 Fulton St.

Ashten LLC, CBD Plus USA, 2317 W. University Drive Suite 185

Colony Hardware Corporation, Denton Tool & Fastener, 700 N. Locust St.

Keepin’ It Grill LLC, El Pollo Loco, 2822 W. University Drive

Kristina Chanel Nelson, Cat Hairs Included, 808 Crescent St.

Texas Big Brass LLC, Denton Big Brass, 809 N. Elm St.

76205

Best Deals Auto LLC, Best Deals Auto, 2300 Fort Worth Drive

Keith Newsom, Denton Hemp Company, 1800 Teasley Lane

DS Taco LLC, DS Taco LLC, 2412 S. Interstate 35E

California Ocean Front Investment Group Inc., California Ocean Front Investment Group Inc., 2224 Fort Worth Drive

Christi Bickerstaff, Source Books, 2111 Willowwood St.

Patriot Sandwich Company LLC, Patriot Sandwich Company, 1507 S. Loop 288 Suite 203

The Denton Humane Society Inc., The Denton Humane Society Inc., 1247 Teasley Lane

La Laguna Meat Market & Kitchen LLC, La Laguna Meat Market & Kitchen, 630 Londonderry Lane

Ilona Gorokhovskiy, Ilona Jade Photography, 1521 San Gabriel Drive

Wesley Ugochukwu David, 2Eazy Motors, 1332 Teasley Lane Suite 110

76207

Discount Tire Company Of Texas Inc., Discount Tire Co #TXD91-2202, 3861 N. Interstate 35

Pierce Family Automotive LLC, Pierce Family Automotive, 2301 N. Masch Branch Road #240-241

Creative Assembly Systems Inc., Creative Assembly Systems Inc., 960 N. Masch Branch Road Suite 169

76208

Flooring And Stone Of Denton LLC, Flooring And Stone Of Denton, 3305 S. Mayhill Road Suite 123

Tactical Solutions And Consulting LLC, Tactical Solutions And Consulting LLC, 3701 E. McKinney St. Suite 701

Scout Arms LLC, Scout Arms LLC, 4109 Waverly Road

Joseph Daniel Arispe, Texas Branded Graphix, 4709 Green River Drive

Biolife Plasma Services LP, Biolife Plasma Services – Denton, 3455 Quail Creek Drive

Brittany & Monica Terry, Seabrook’s Harvest, 1120 N. Mayhill Road

Papa’s Lot LLC, Papa’s Lot LLC, 5197 Fishtrap Road

BDG Properties LLC, BDG Properties LLC DBA Subway Mayhill, 3305 S. Mayhill Road Suite 7

76210

Charm Alt Delete, Charm Alt Delete, 2803 Pottery Trail

Comprehensive Breast Care Center Of Texas Inc., Solis Women’s Health At Denton Regional Prof Bldg, 3537 S. Interstate 35E Suite 211

Caitlin Marcinkowski Rivas, CMR Floral Design, 2406 S. Forest Hills

Double K Bakers Inc., Holey Donuts, 5050 Teasley Lane Suite 112

Lauren Alisa Dellis, Shop Above All, 2305 Miranda Place

Corinth Community Pharmacy LLC, Corinth Community Pharmacy, 3001 FM2181 Suite 400

BDG Properties LLC, BDG Properties DBA Subway MCD, 3535 S. Interstate 35E

76226

Mel’s Cleaning Services LLC, Mel’s Cleaning Services, 621 Gannet Trail

Webdev Designs LLC, Webdev Designs LLC, 6358 Prairie Brush Trail

Julie Lyle, Julie Lyle Watercolors, 9030 Blanco Drive

Benjamin Mayo, ITrust Marketing, 7212 Mitchell Court

True Texas Hoops Elite Basketball Academy, True Texas Hoops Elite Basketball Academy, 9421 Blanco Drive

76227

Cho Moon Trade LLC, Cho Moon Trade LLC, 1609 Habersham St.

Viso Bello Spa LLC, Viso Bello Spa, 8700 U.S. Highway 380 Suite 506

T/A Auto LLC, T/A Auto LLC, 9053 Ike Byrom Road

Heiiirs Of September LLC, Heiiirs Of September, 1512 Sparrow Lane

Cody Hogan, CH Lonestar Promo, 2050 Rock Hill Road

SRRG Restaurants LLC, Wendy’s Restaurant #110-11, 26751 E. University Drive

Brian Whatley, Whatley Watch Repair, 1608 Downing Drive

I Am Dog Rescue Incorporated, I Am Dog Rescue, 11450 U.S. Highway 380 Suite 130-240

Simoo Industries LLC, Simoo Industries LLC, 860 Sandbox Drive

Mary Kathryn Olson, Sew Yankee Quilts, 121 Woodland Drive

TakeAShot LLC, Take A Shot, 808 Patio St.

Corey Scott Zimmerman, Zimmerman Enterprises, 736 Field Crossing

Maria Elena Hamblin, Maria Elena Hamblin, 9847 Birch Drive

Laura Smith, Breathing In Paradise, 8632 Trailblazer Drive

Bad Girl 247 LLC, Bad Girl 247, 120 Stanley Drive Unit 285

La Gran Empanada LLC, La Gran Empanada LLC, 717 Lighthouse Lane

Jordin White, Far From Basic, 8824 Tumbleweed Drive

Electric Pineapple LLC, Electric Pineapple LLC, 2001 Oak View Court

Verisnak Inc., Verisnak Inc., 2001 Oak View Court

76249

Ashlyn Leeann Hager, Four-Fifths Studio, 1403 Wenatchee Drive

Skledar-Greene LLC, Skledar-Greene LLC, 4243 FM1173

Lisa McEntire, LMC Style, 909 Radecke Road

MB Specialties LLC, MB Specialties LLC, 5047 Knight Lane

Meador Investments LLC, Meador Investments LLC, 15076 W. U.S. Highway 380 Suite B1

M A E Boutique LLC, M A E Boutique, 510 N. 2nd St.

76258

Crag Cobbler LLC, Crag Cobbler LLC, 559 E. Gee St.

Juli Lynn Gibson, Western Praze, 522 E. Thomas St.

Stay Hooked Outdoors LLC, Xcite Baits, 1300 N. U.S. Highway 377 #100

Stratus Support Industries LLC, Stratus Support Industries LLC, 600 S. U.S. Highway 377

Manda Rae’s LLC, Manda Rae’s, 633 E. Roewe St.

76266

Stipeco LLC, Ready Tech Go, 1650 W. Chapman Drive Suite 303

 

