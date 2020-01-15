The following sales permits were issued by the state comptroller’s office for November. The list includes the owner, name of business and address within ZIP codes 75068, 76201, 76205, 76207, 76208, 76210, 76226, 76227, 76249, 76258 and 76266.
75068
Redefinition LLC, Redefinition LLC, 2752 Starburst Drive
Shannon Ray Hodges, Enso Trading, 2349 Crestridge Drive
Texas Pride Home Solutions Inc., Texas Pride Home Solutions, 2524 Saddlehorn Drive
Julie Sandifer, Lonestar Cichlids, 816 Cypress Hill Drive
Kristy Hopkins, Just Knead To Play, 632 Martingale Drive
Kara’s Kajun Cuisine LLC, Kara’s Kajun Cuisine, 3101 Manuel Creek Drive
Juthamas Baggett, Jumocreation, 2428 Lakebend Drive
TX Green Dry Cleaners LLC, Lapels Dry Cleaning, 2180 FM423 Suite 100
Kathleen Amaral, Altered Expressions, 1622 Myrtle Drive
Victoria Kiernan, Big Easy Custom Apparel, 1704 Lake Point Court
Catina’s House Of BB LLC, Catina’s House Of BB LLC, 913 Smothermon Farm Road
Casa Del Mar Seafood And Grill LLC, Casa Del Mar Seafood And Grill, 102 Lobo Lane
GCJohns Marketing LLC, Flavor For Real, 405 Windridge Drive
Kimberly Wilson, Kimmie D’s Kreative Krafts, 2920 Brazos Drive
Charles Crouse, Charles Crouse, 118 Mundelein Drive
Patrick Lawrence, Pat Lawrence’s Books, 510 Naylor Road
Tommie Curtis Toups, The Armourer’s Closet, 304 Texas Red Lane
76201
Java Rocket LLC, Java Rocket LLC, 1728 Westchester St.
Atha Yoga LLC, Atha Yoga LLC, 218 N. Austin St.
Denton High School Baseball Booster Club, Denton High School Baseball Booster Club, 1007 Fulton St.
Ashten LLC, CBD Plus USA, 2317 W. University Drive Suite 185
Colony Hardware Corporation, Denton Tool & Fastener, 700 N. Locust St.
Keepin’ It Grill LLC, El Pollo Loco, 2822 W. University Drive
Kristina Chanel Nelson, Cat Hairs Included, 808 Crescent St.
Texas Big Brass LLC, Denton Big Brass, 809 N. Elm St.
76205
Best Deals Auto LLC, Best Deals Auto, 2300 Fort Worth Drive
Keith Newsom, Denton Hemp Company, 1800 Teasley Lane
DS Taco LLC, DS Taco LLC, 2412 S. Interstate 35E
California Ocean Front Investment Group Inc., California Ocean Front Investment Group Inc., 2224 Fort Worth Drive
Christi Bickerstaff, Source Books, 2111 Willowwood St.
Patriot Sandwich Company LLC, Patriot Sandwich Company, 1507 S. Loop 288 Suite 203
The Denton Humane Society Inc., The Denton Humane Society Inc., 1247 Teasley Lane
La Laguna Meat Market & Kitchen LLC, La Laguna Meat Market & Kitchen, 630 Londonderry Lane
Ilona Gorokhovskiy, Ilona Jade Photography, 1521 San Gabriel Drive
Wesley Ugochukwu David, 2Eazy Motors, 1332 Teasley Lane Suite 110
76207
Discount Tire Company Of Texas Inc., Discount Tire Co #TXD91-2202, 3861 N. Interstate 35
Pierce Family Automotive LLC, Pierce Family Automotive, 2301 N. Masch Branch Road #240-241
Creative Assembly Systems Inc., Creative Assembly Systems Inc., 960 N. Masch Branch Road Suite 169
76208
Flooring And Stone Of Denton LLC, Flooring And Stone Of Denton, 3305 S. Mayhill Road Suite 123
Tactical Solutions And Consulting LLC, Tactical Solutions And Consulting LLC, 3701 E. McKinney St. Suite 701
Scout Arms LLC, Scout Arms LLC, 4109 Waverly Road
Joseph Daniel Arispe, Texas Branded Graphix, 4709 Green River Drive
Biolife Plasma Services LP, Biolife Plasma Services – Denton, 3455 Quail Creek Drive
Brittany & Monica Terry, Seabrook’s Harvest, 1120 N. Mayhill Road
Papa’s Lot LLC, Papa’s Lot LLC, 5197 Fishtrap Road
BDG Properties LLC, BDG Properties LLC DBA Subway Mayhill, 3305 S. Mayhill Road Suite 7
76210
Charm Alt Delete, Charm Alt Delete, 2803 Pottery Trail
Comprehensive Breast Care Center Of Texas Inc., Solis Women’s Health At Denton Regional Prof Bldg, 3537 S. Interstate 35E Suite 211
Caitlin Marcinkowski Rivas, CMR Floral Design, 2406 S. Forest Hills
Double K Bakers Inc., Holey Donuts, 5050 Teasley Lane Suite 112
Lauren Alisa Dellis, Shop Above All, 2305 Miranda Place
Corinth Community Pharmacy LLC, Corinth Community Pharmacy, 3001 FM2181 Suite 400
BDG Properties LLC, BDG Properties DBA Subway MCD, 3535 S. Interstate 35E
76226
Mel’s Cleaning Services LLC, Mel’s Cleaning Services, 621 Gannet Trail
Webdev Designs LLC, Webdev Designs LLC, 6358 Prairie Brush Trail
Julie Lyle, Julie Lyle Watercolors, 9030 Blanco Drive
Benjamin Mayo, ITrust Marketing, 7212 Mitchell Court
True Texas Hoops Elite Basketball Academy, True Texas Hoops Elite Basketball Academy, 9421 Blanco Drive
76227
Cho Moon Trade LLC, Cho Moon Trade LLC, 1609 Habersham St.
Viso Bello Spa LLC, Viso Bello Spa, 8700 U.S. Highway 380 Suite 506
T/A Auto LLC, T/A Auto LLC, 9053 Ike Byrom Road
Heiiirs Of September LLC, Heiiirs Of September, 1512 Sparrow Lane
Cody Hogan, CH Lonestar Promo, 2050 Rock Hill Road
SRRG Restaurants LLC, Wendy’s Restaurant #110-11, 26751 E. University Drive
Brian Whatley, Whatley Watch Repair, 1608 Downing Drive
I Am Dog Rescue Incorporated, I Am Dog Rescue, 11450 U.S. Highway 380 Suite 130-240
Simoo Industries LLC, Simoo Industries LLC, 860 Sandbox Drive
Mary Kathryn Olson, Sew Yankee Quilts, 121 Woodland Drive
TakeAShot LLC, Take A Shot, 808 Patio St.
Corey Scott Zimmerman, Zimmerman Enterprises, 736 Field Crossing
Maria Elena Hamblin, Maria Elena Hamblin, 9847 Birch Drive
Laura Smith, Breathing In Paradise, 8632 Trailblazer Drive
Bad Girl 247 LLC, Bad Girl 247, 120 Stanley Drive Unit 285
La Gran Empanada LLC, La Gran Empanada LLC, 717 Lighthouse Lane
Jordin White, Far From Basic, 8824 Tumbleweed Drive
Electric Pineapple LLC, Electric Pineapple LLC, 2001 Oak View Court
Verisnak Inc., Verisnak Inc., 2001 Oak View Court
76249
Ashlyn Leeann Hager, Four-Fifths Studio, 1403 Wenatchee Drive
Skledar-Greene LLC, Skledar-Greene LLC, 4243 FM1173
Lisa McEntire, LMC Style, 909 Radecke Road
MB Specialties LLC, MB Specialties LLC, 5047 Knight Lane
Meador Investments LLC, Meador Investments LLC, 15076 W. U.S. Highway 380 Suite B1
M A E Boutique LLC, M A E Boutique, 510 N. 2nd St.
76258
Crag Cobbler LLC, Crag Cobbler LLC, 559 E. Gee St.
Juli Lynn Gibson, Western Praze, 522 E. Thomas St.
Stay Hooked Outdoors LLC, Xcite Baits, 1300 N. U.S. Highway 377 #100
Stratus Support Industries LLC, Stratus Support Industries LLC, 600 S. U.S. Highway 377
Manda Rae’s LLC, Manda Rae’s, 633 E. Roewe St.
76266
Stipeco LLC, Ready Tech Go, 1650 W. Chapman Drive Suite 303