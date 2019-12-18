Aubrey 380 Area Chamber of Commerce hosts networking luncheons the third Wednesday of the month at Prairie House Restaurant, 10001 U.S. Highway 380 in Cross Roads. Admission is $12 and includes a meal.
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 11:30 a.m.
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 11:30 a.m.
Denton Black Chamber of Commerce meets the second Tuesday of the month at the Denton Housing Authority, 1225 Wilson St., in the first-floor conference room.
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 6 p.m.
Denton Chamber of Commerce will host a business networking lunch at SpringHill Suites, 1434 Centre Place Drive. Registration is required at $20 for members and $25 for nonmembers, and includes lunch.
Friday, Jan. 10, 11:30 a.m.
Lake Cities Chamber of Commerce hosts Small Business Breakfast meetings the second Tuesday of the month at PointBank, 3971 FM2181 in Corinth.
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 8 a.m.
Little D Open Coffee Club, hosted by TechMill, meets every other Tuesday at 8 a.m. West Oak Coffee Bar, 114 W. Oak St., to discuss technology and startups.
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 8 a.m.
Stoke will host a Lunch + Learn event with Simon Trask, who will teach attendees about what a brand is and how to design a brand from scratch. The event will be held at Stoke, 608 E. Hickory St., Suite 128, and is free for members and $4 plus processing fees for nonmembers.
Wednesday, Dec. 18, noon