The following names were posted in December at the Denton County Clerk's Office.
75068
Nicole Barrett, CNB Mobile Notary, 2329 White Pine Drive
Nicole Barrett, Let’s Make It Official, 2329 White Pine Drive
David Boozer, Flo Pros, 900 Lake Cypress Lane
Angel Burrell, TruBliss Cookies, 1613 Ada Lane
Angel Burrell, TruBaby, 1613 Ada Lane
Angel Burrell, Tru’anjl, 1613 Ada Lane
Angel Burrell, Angel Christine, 1613 Ada Lane
Candelario Octavio Ceballos, Texas Superior Painting, 1667 Wynfield Drive
Willie Golatt, WBG IT Solutions, 15321 Mount Evans Drive
Brandon Hernandez, Shaddai Transportation, 4415 W. Dickson Lane
Krystal & John Hoover, Eyes on Little Elm, 1710 FM423 Suite 200
Nicholas Hopkins, Volunteer Couriers, 468A Castleridge Drive
Donald Lem, Lem Home Inspection, 2400 Dawn Mist Drive
John Lusk, Lusk Properties, 1229 Cedar Pine Lane
Sara Melendez, Starbell Boutique, 1729 Silverwood Lane
Blaine Myers, Beem Media, 349 Longshore Drive
Randall Nugent, Elite Construction, 1026 Port Aransas Drive
Charles O’Neall, DCM Contracting Services, 2109 White Rock Lane
Carl Owens, H20 ratZ, 3943 Spinnaker Run Point
Dominick Pham, Awal Babies, 1532 Zebra Finch Drive
Shameka Shorter & Tameka Rambeau, Bold & Beautiful Entertainment, 1101 Lake Cypress Lane
Julie Sandifer, LoneStar Cichlids, 816 Cypress Hill Drive
Alireza Soltanipour, Home Remodel Contractor, 205 Clearwater Court
Betty Stage, Texan Maid, 2728 Evening Mist Drive
Cherese Walker, Hunter’s Valet Trash Services, 1012 W. Eldorado Parkway #976
Clinton Warren, Veterans Community Advocacy Group, 2332 Bradford Pear Drive
Jaimi Weems, Frisco Texas Taxi, 2050 FM423 Apt. 4407
Al Wiley, Texas Auto & Freight Brokers, 2301 Twilight Star Drive
76201
Alfredo Ayala, Inkaholics Tattoo, 420 S. Carroll Blvd. #104
Alfredo Ayala & Alberto Noriega, Classic World Design, 420 S. Carroll Blvd. #104
Aaron Bowley, Earth Star Kung Fu, 611 N. Locust St.
Gregory Lange, Little D Guitars, 2108 N. Elm St.
Jon & Tanya Seibert, BBHC of Texas, 1409 Panhandle St.
Zachariah Simmons, Sensitive Man Productions, 2424 W. Oak St. Apt. 115
76205
Rochelle Cummings, Entrepreneur Eagles, 2101 Colorado Blvd. #51524
Austin Daniel, Dougal Keane’s Wares, 1967 Colorado Blvd. Unit C
Upendra Dhakal & Supriya Karki, Bully’s Vapor, 1776 Teasley Lane Suite 112
Parker Savage, LottaRock Ranch and Home Team, 2434 Lillian Miller Parkway
Karla Williams, M&K Tax Multiservices, 301 Dallas Drive Suite 114
76207
Sausha Darden, Sahs Corp., 155 Precision Drive
Maegan & Carol McKey, Expressions Music And Arts Studio, 3709 Cotten Drive
76208
Omolayo Ayeni, Alpha African Market, 3804 Harbour Mist Trail
Kenyatta Barber-Moore, Fleurty Flame Candle Company, 3804 Carmel Hills Drive
Thomas Blucker, Cooper Creek Farm, 241 Cunningham Road
David Crist, Brightway Windows, 5301 E. McKinney St. Lot 547
Chris Graham, My Design Firm, 7305 Chittamwood Court
Brandi Liles, Personal Vibez, 5301 E. McKinney St. #449
Allison Luczak, Adorn your Door, 7004 Smoketree Trail
David Marsh, Random Transports, 232 Oakwood Circle
Rebecca Matimba, Becca Matimba Photography, 3800 Surf St.
Pat Seeds, The Mustard Seed Southwest Jewelry, 3606 Black Jack Drive
Monica & Brittany Terry, Seabrook’s Harvest, 3305 S. Mayhill Road Suite 119
76210
Troy & Kathryn Brannon, Brannon Drapery Installations, 2919 Custer Drive
Lauren Dellis, Shop Above All, 2305 Miranda Place
Jerry Flowers, Flowers Real Estate, 4116 Hialeah Drive
Brent Heath, AudioLive, 1809 Manchester Way
Lisa Gay Jones, Adundant Life Solutions, 1709 Copper Leaf Drive
Cody Kitchens, Kodiak Property Management, 2405 Wildwood Lane
Thais Arenas Richieri & Tiago Carlos Magane, Arenas Solutions, 1700 Bradford Court
Andrew McDaniel, Axxis Audio and Video, 725 Commerce St. 100
Anthony Gaston Rios, Bayside Property Development, 3300 S. Garrison St. Apt. 1212
Angelica & David Rose, Worldicana, 7200 Chaucer Drive
Larry Ward, Ward Educational Consulting, 2219 Yellowstone Lane
Byron Williams, Byron Williams Realty, 8001 Mirror Rock Lane
76226
Janelle Alexander, Alexander Music Enterprises, 1700 Henderson Drive
Elizabeth Allen, Sapphire Sky Boutique, 7105 Mitchell Court
Nathan John Cannon, Fixit Handyman, 4704 Shagbark Drive
Michael Ryan Elrod, Uranium Pineapple, 817 Dove Cove
Rebecca Ann Koen, Eagle Painting, 1416 Country Club Road
Darren Keith McDonald, Lonestar Mortgage Solutions, 206 Collins St.
Corine Norton, Fresh Skin By Corine, 1805 6th St.
David Sherby, SherWoodSign & Graphic Design, 701 Charyl Lynn Drive
Ricky Joe Sprabary Jr., Tropical Pub and Grub, 207 Redbud St.
Ricky Joe Sprabary Jr., RS Remodeling, 207 Redbud St.
76227
Tamara Nicole Drake, Sister’s Delights, 1031 FM2931 Apt. #1415
Samuel Goin, Goin Construction, 401 Hill St.
Samuel Goin, Goin Granite and Tile, 401 Hill St.
Maria Hamblin, Humble Honey Bee, 9847 Birch Drive
Jose & Wanda Hernandez, Level UP Glass and Frame, 1045 Holly Anne Lane
Kay Irlas, K & C’s Shednanigans, 109 Baseline Road
Meagan Jackson, Eclectic Eye Photography, 25 Timbercrest Court
Meagan Jackson, Real Estate Vantage, 25 Timbercrest Court
Avion Johnson, Avion Johnson, 26850 U.S. Highway 380 Apt. 4006
Jessica Moore, Sign Gypsies Aubrey/Denton, 11417 Blaze St.
Jessica Moore, Munky Business Designs, 11417 Blaze St.
Harriet Mugweru, Lavington Gardens Dallas, 1820 Ranch Trail Road
Michelle Mwaniki, Golden Credit Consulting, 2008 Plymouth Drive
Victor Oke, Pinpoint, 6221 Hightower St.
Dustin Owen, Turbomacs, 123 Faircrest Drive
Osman Pelico, BBR Appliance, 1201 Goldeneye Drive
Elva Ramirez, North Texas Cleaning Services, 6574 P R 2706
Jan Romano, B3 Bee Beautiful Botanicals, 1241 Caudle Lane
Lynn Schwab, HR General Contracting, 1625 Forest Hill Drive
Ashley & Travis Snavely, TAG Construction Services, 1004 Caudle Lane
Tammy Sweeney, Denton Texans Baseball 2028, 203 Lake Way
76249
Ramon Gutierrez, Conchita Trucking, 15278 Stice Road
Kristin Caitlin Knabe, Knabe Woodwork, 5103 Mountain View Drive
Kathryn McWhorter, KMS Handyman, 6055 Hawkeye Road
76258
Joseph Bartush, JB Enterprises, 315 N. Dallas St.
Elias De Leon, Big Boy Texas Customs, 400 N. U.S. Highway 377
Melinda Feickert, First Class Grooming, 100 N. U.S. Highway 377 Suite 106
Eric Lester, Trees Trimmed Right, 643 Copenhavr St.
Kenneth Lippard, Bruin Builds, 13584 Strittmatter Road
Jade Madden, Honeycomb Beauty Co, 108 W. Grove St.
76266
Gaynel Burch, Right Move Realty Team, 8077 Jingle Bob Trail
Corey Allen Claytor, Lungs & Company, 904 Church St.
Upendra Dhakal & Supriya Karki, Cool Vapes, 904 S. 5th St. Suite 102
Upendra Dhakal & Supriya Karki, Smoking Wizard, 904 S. 5th St. Suite 103
George & Joshua Kress, PDK Restoration, 313 Elm St.
Rafael Martinez Lopez & Yesenia Martinez, R&A Landscape, 13137 Seminole Circle
Lane McWilliams, LionHeart Air, 8788 Indian Trail
Ramiro Rivera, Pellegrino’s Italian Ristorante, 297 Freese Drive
Robert & Blythe Walker, Sanger Storm Baseball, 115 Hillcrest St.