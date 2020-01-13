The following names were posted in December at the Denton County Clerk's Office. 

75068

Nicole Barrett, CNB Mobile Notary, 2329 White Pine Drive

Nicole Barrett, Let’s Make It Official, 2329 White Pine Drive

David Boozer, Flo Pros, 900 Lake Cypress Lane

Angel Burrell, TruBliss Cookies, 1613 Ada Lane

Angel Burrell, TruBaby, 1613 Ada Lane

Angel Burrell, Tru’anjl, 1613 Ada Lane

Angel Burrell, Angel Christine, 1613 Ada Lane

Candelario Octavio Ceballos, Texas Superior Painting, 1667 Wynfield Drive

Willie Golatt, WBG IT Solutions, 15321 Mount Evans Drive

Brandon Hernandez, Shaddai Transportation, 4415 W. Dickson Lane

Krystal & John Hoover, Eyes on Little Elm, 1710 FM423 Suite 200

Nicholas Hopkins, Volunteer Couriers, 468A Castleridge Drive

Donald Lem, Lem Home Inspection, 2400 Dawn Mist Drive

John Lusk, Lusk Properties, 1229 Cedar Pine Lane

Sara Melendez, Starbell Boutique, 1729 Silverwood Lane

Blaine Myers, Beem Media, 349 Longshore Drive

Randall Nugent, Elite Construction, 1026 Port Aransas Drive

Charles O’Neall, DCM Contracting Services, 2109 White Rock Lane

Carl Owens, H20 ratZ, 3943 Spinnaker Run Point

Dominick Pham, Awal Babies, 1532 Zebra Finch Drive

Shameka Shorter & Tameka Rambeau, Bold & Beautiful Entertainment, 1101 Lake Cypress Lane

Julie Sandifer, LoneStar Cichlids, 816 Cypress Hill Drive

Alireza Soltanipour, Home Remodel Contractor, 205 Clearwater Court

Betty Stage, Texan Maid, 2728 Evening Mist Drive

Cherese Walker, Hunter’s Valet Trash Services, 1012 W. Eldorado Parkway #976

Clinton Warren, Veterans Community Advocacy Group, 2332 Bradford Pear Drive

Jaimi Weems, Frisco Texas Taxi, 2050 FM423 Apt. 4407

Al Wiley, Texas Auto & Freight Brokers, 2301 Twilight Star Drive

76201

Alfredo Ayala, Inkaholics Tattoo, 420 S. Carroll Blvd. #104

Alfredo Ayala & Alberto Noriega, Classic World Design, 420 S. Carroll Blvd. #104

Aaron Bowley, Earth Star Kung Fu, 611 N. Locust St.

Gregory Lange, Little D Guitars, 2108 N. Elm St.

Jon & Tanya Seibert, BBHC of Texas, 1409 Panhandle St.

Zachariah Simmons, Sensitive Man Productions, 2424 W. Oak St. Apt. 115

76205

Rochelle Cummings, Entrepreneur Eagles, 2101 Colorado Blvd. #51524

Austin Daniel, Dougal Keane’s Wares, 1967 Colorado Blvd. Unit C

Upendra Dhakal & Supriya Karki, Bully’s Vapor, 1776 Teasley Lane Suite 112

Parker Savage, LottaRock Ranch and Home Team, 2434 Lillian Miller Parkway

Karla Williams, M&K Tax Multiservices, 301 Dallas Drive Suite 114

76207

Sausha Darden, Sahs Corp., 155 Precision Drive

Maegan & Carol McKey, Expressions Music And Arts Studio, 3709 Cotten Drive

76208

Omolayo Ayeni, Alpha African Market, 3804 Harbour Mist Trail

Kenyatta Barber-Moore, Fleurty Flame Candle Company, 3804 Carmel Hills Drive

Thomas Blucker, Cooper Creek Farm, 241 Cunningham Road

David Crist, Brightway Windows, 5301 E. McKinney St. Lot 547

Chris Graham, My Design Firm, 7305 Chittamwood Court

Brandi Liles, Personal Vibez, 5301 E. McKinney St. #449

Allison Luczak, Adorn your Door, 7004 Smoketree Trail

David Marsh, Random Transports, 232 Oakwood Circle

Rebecca Matimba, Becca Matimba Photography, 3800 Surf St.

Pat Seeds, The Mustard Seed Southwest Jewelry, 3606 Black Jack Drive

Monica & Brittany Terry, Seabrook’s Harvest, 3305 S. Mayhill Road Suite 119

76210

Troy & Kathryn Brannon, Brannon Drapery Installations, 2919 Custer Drive

Lauren Dellis, Shop Above All, 2305 Miranda Place

Jerry Flowers, Flowers Real Estate, 4116 Hialeah Drive

Brent Heath, AudioLive, 1809 Manchester Way

Lisa Gay Jones, Adundant Life Solutions, 1709 Copper Leaf Drive

Cody Kitchens, Kodiak Property Management, 2405 Wildwood Lane

Thais Arenas Richieri & Tiago Carlos Magane, Arenas Solutions, 1700 Bradford Court

Andrew McDaniel, Axxis Audio and Video, 725 Commerce St. 100

Anthony Gaston Rios, Bayside Property Development, 3300 S. Garrison St. Apt. 1212

Angelica & David Rose, Worldicana, 7200 Chaucer Drive

Larry Ward, Ward Educational Consulting, 2219 Yellowstone Lane

Byron Williams, Byron Williams Realty, 8001 Mirror Rock Lane

76226

Janelle Alexander, Alexander Music Enterprises, 1700 Henderson Drive

Elizabeth Allen, Sapphire Sky Boutique, 7105 Mitchell Court

Nathan John Cannon, Fixit Handyman, 4704 Shagbark Drive

Michael Ryan Elrod, Uranium Pineapple, 817 Dove Cove

Rebecca Ann Koen, Eagle Painting, 1416 Country Club Road

Darren Keith McDonald, Lonestar Mortgage Solutions, 206 Collins St.

Corine Norton, Fresh Skin By Corine, 1805 6th St.

David Sherby, SherWoodSign & Graphic Design, 701 Charyl Lynn Drive

Ricky Joe Sprabary Jr., Tropical Pub and Grub, 207 Redbud St.

Ricky Joe Sprabary Jr., RS Remodeling, 207 Redbud St.

76227

Tamara Nicole Drake, Sister’s Delights, 1031 FM2931 Apt. #1415

Samuel Goin, Goin Construction, 401 Hill St.

Samuel Goin, Goin Granite and Tile, 401 Hill St.

Maria Hamblin, Humble Honey Bee, 9847 Birch Drive

Jose & Wanda Hernandez, Level UP Glass and Frame, 1045 Holly Anne Lane

Kay Irlas, K & C’s Shednanigans, 109 Baseline Road

Meagan Jackson, Eclectic Eye Photography, 25 Timbercrest Court

Meagan Jackson, Real Estate Vantage, 25 Timbercrest Court

Avion Johnson, Avion Johnson, 26850 U.S. Highway 380 Apt. 4006

Jessica Moore, Sign Gypsies Aubrey/Denton, 11417 Blaze St.

Jessica Moore, Munky Business Designs, 11417 Blaze St.

Harriet Mugweru, Lavington Gardens Dallas, 1820 Ranch Trail Road

Michelle Mwaniki, Golden Credit Consulting, 2008 Plymouth Drive

Victor Oke, Pinpoint, 6221 Hightower St.

Dustin Owen, Turbomacs, 123 Faircrest Drive

Osman Pelico, BBR Appliance, 1201 Goldeneye Drive

Elva Ramirez, North Texas Cleaning Services, 6574 P R 2706

Jan Romano, B3 Bee Beautiful Botanicals, 1241 Caudle Lane

Lynn Schwab, HR General Contracting, 1625 Forest Hill Drive

Ashley & Travis Snavely, TAG Construction Services, 1004 Caudle Lane

Tammy Sweeney, Denton Texans Baseball 2028, 203 Lake Way

76249

Ramon Gutierrez, Conchita Trucking, 15278 Stice Road

Kristin Caitlin Knabe, Knabe Woodwork, 5103 Mountain View Drive

Kathryn McWhorter, KMS Handyman, 6055 Hawkeye Road

76258

Joseph Bartush, JB Enterprises, 315 N. Dallas St.

Elias De Leon, Big Boy Texas Customs, 400 N. U.S. Highway 377

Melinda Feickert, First Class Grooming, 100 N. U.S. Highway 377 Suite 106

Eric Lester, Trees Trimmed Right, 643 Copenhavr St.

Kenneth Lippard, Bruin Builds, 13584 Strittmatter Road

Jade Madden, Honeycomb Beauty Co, 108 W. Grove St.

76266

Gaynel Burch, Right Move Realty Team, 8077 Jingle Bob Trail

Corey Allen Claytor, Lungs & Company, 904 Church St.

Upendra Dhakal & Supriya Karki, Cool Vapes, 904 S. 5th St. Suite 102

Upendra Dhakal & Supriya Karki, Smoking Wizard, 904 S. 5th St. Suite 103

George & Joshua Kress, PDK Restoration, 313 Elm St.

Rafael Martinez Lopez & Yesenia Martinez, R&A Landscape, 13137 Seminole Circle

Lane McWilliams, LionHeart Air, 8788 Indian Trail

Ramiro Rivera, Pellegrino’s Italian Ristorante, 297 Freese Drive

Robert & Blythe Walker, Sanger Storm Baseball, 115 Hillcrest St.

 

Recommended for you