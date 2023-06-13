Dallas-Fort Worth’s May inflation rate of 4.7% was the smallest increase since March 2021, when consumer prices started to rise and peaked last summer.

Local rent prices continue to push the cost of living higher, and while grocery price increases moderated, taking the family out for dinner cost an average of 11.5% more than last year, according to new government data released Tuesday. Local utility and gasoline prices posted declines.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags