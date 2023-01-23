The Dallas-Fort Worth area is leading the state with the most year-over-year growth in its labor force, according to data from the Texas Workforce Commission released Friday.
The region, which saw employment increase 6.4% over last year, is one of several heading up the state’s record highs in employment. More than 650,000 people have been added to the Texas labor force, with another 29,500 jobs added in December, making it the 14th consecutive month of record growth.
Education and health services, financial activities and manufacturing were among the industries that added the most jobs last month, with only professional and business services and leisure and hospitality seeing declines.
The gains have meant the state has recovered more than 205% of its pre-pandemic employment levels, compared to the national recovery rate of just over 100%.
“We have more people engaged in the workforce than ever before,” said Mariana Vega, director for labor market information at TWC.
Construction, mining and logging and government are the only sectors yet to recover, with the construction industry continuing to deal with workforce shortages and supply chain delays nationwide. That’s despite the industry seeing the biggest year-over-year increase in wages at 8.1%.
Initial unemployment claims increased by just over 14,000 in December but continued claims, while increasing 15%, remained below pre-COVID levels.
The data bodes well for Texas’ labor economy, but consumers faced with continued inflationary pressures may not be feeling the impacts. Consumer prices increased 8.4% overall in the Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington area during the past year, with energy, gas and food hikes hitting shoppers hard.
The state’s increasing population and diversified economy will help weather inflation and any recession concerns, Vega says, with growth across several industries opening up more high wage job opportunities.
“As population grows there’s more need for services and goods, and we also see more people here wanting to work,” Vega said. “I think maybe 20 years ago we were more oil and gas dependent and now we’ve seen a lot of growth in health care, a lot of growth in professional and business services as well as finance, we see new companies coming in. So, I think our numbers are showing that our economy is very strong at the moment.”
An October report from the Dallas Federal Reserve found that rising wages have failed to keep up with inflation, with consumers facing the biggest shortfall in 25 years.
