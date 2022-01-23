DALLAS — Dallas developer Billingsley Co. is headed to Denton with plans for a major project.
Billingsley has been a major office and apartment developer with projects in Cypress Waters, Plano and The Colony.
But Billingsley has also been expanding its industrial building operations, with several buildings constructed in the Mercer Park development near the northwest corner of LBJ Freeway and Interstate 35E in Farmers Branch.
The developer and investor has more than 8 million square feet of industrial properties in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, Houston and Chicago.
Now Billingsley Co. is working on a major new business park in Denton, near the southwest corner of U.S. Highway 380 (University Drive) and Interstate 35.
The two-building development would include almost 900,000 square feet of space, according to planning documents filed with the state.
The project would start this summer and open late next year.
The construction would total more than $40 million. Dallas’ O’Brien Architects designed the project.
Denton has been growing as a distribution and warehousing market as developers head north of Dallas and Fort Worth looking for attractive industrial sites.
Earlier this month, Dallas developer Urban Logistics Realty announced plans for four new warehouse buildings on Interstate 35E.
Developer Exeter Property Group is building an almost 1.5 million-square-foot warehouse project in Denton west of I-35.
Also last year, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones’ Blue Star Land purchased a large industrial development site on I-35 north of Denton.
The DFW area is the country’s fastest-growing industrial building market with more than 50 million square feet of projects under construction.