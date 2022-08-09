Dallas-based developer CLX Ventures is teaming up with Principal Real Estate Investors to build its new business park in Denton.
The Denton ICC-35 industrial campus will have three warehouse and distribution buildings with almost 1.2 million square feet.
The buildings are being built at the northwest corner of Interstate 35W and Loop 288 in Denton.
Ground was broken for the project last month, and the first buildings will be available in August 2023.
“CLX is excited to enter the booming Denton industrial submarket,” Brad Copeland, founder and managing partner, said in a statement. “The Denton labor market is exceptional and has been a steady draw for users looking for space in the Metroplex, with all indications that trend will continue in 2023 and beyond.
“This will be an institutional quality development and will cater to a broad range of tenants.”
Holt Lunsford Commercial is leasing the new business park.
“Denton is quickly emerging as a force in our industrial sector with an incredible pipeline of interested tenants new to the market,” said Holt Lunsford’s Matt Carthey.
CLX Ventures was founded in 2019 and currently has more than 9 million square feet of developments in the pipeline in Texas.
CLX Ventures is also building three new industrial buildings near DFW International Airport.
Its partner in the Denton project — Des Moines-based Principal Real Estate Investors — has been an equity investor in multiple North Texas real estate projects.
Dallas-Fort Worth is the country’s top industrial building market with more than 70 million square feet in the works.