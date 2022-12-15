Heather Davis first heard about Layne’s Chicken Fingers when she was an upperclassman at Texas A&M University. She was graduating right around the time the little chicken shack with a cult following opened near campus in 1994. Later, her two brothers would frequent the restaurant as undergraduates, and after she and her family moved to North Texas, it remained a favorite.
“Every time we come back for football games and everything else, it’s kind of a must-stop to get Layne’s, and that’s kind of how we got to know it,” Scott Davis, Heather's husband, said.
Now, the Davis family won’t have to travel quite so far to get their chicken fix. Scott and Heather opened their first Layne's franchise location at 1200 W. Hickory St. across from the University of North Texas last month, bringing the restaurant’s signature hand-cut and battered chicken fingers, fries and specialty sauce to Denton.
Like the very first Layne’s, this one relies mostly on foot traffic from the university.
“We just felt like it really brought back the original of the Layne’s that opened in College Station basically across the street from Texas A&M,” Scott Davis said. “We just loved the location and felt like with all of the activity and so forth with the restaurants and bars around, and campus literally being across the street, that we can be very successful, and that's what brought us up there.”
The off-campus spot is one of six the Davises are planning to open in the Dallas–Fort Worth region. Though they don’t have set timelines for those openings, Scott Davis said they will mostly be focused on finding the right locations, with the couple currently eyeing spots in Bedford and Arlington and considering eventually opening a second Denton location.
Scott Davis said they haven’t done much advertising for their soft opening with winter break right around the corner, but the restaurant has already been busier than expected between dine-in customers and deliveries.
Plans for the official grand opening next month are still being solidified but will likely include some weekend samples and other promotions. Ultimately, he and Heather Davis hope locals’ introduction to Layne’s will be as satisfying as their own.
“The key piece of it is just, you know, a fun environment with great food,” Scott Davis said. “The quality of the food I think is going to speak for itself when people come in and try it.”
Get more business news in your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Wake Up with the DR-C: Get today's headlines in your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
AMBER GAUDET can be reached at 940-566-6889 and via Twitter at @amb_balam.