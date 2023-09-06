When Thistle Creative Reuse began looking for a new space to fit their growing business earlier this year, the founders of Old Bear Vintage were also looking to make a change, hoping to move from pop-ups into a permanent space.
Old Bear co-owners Rebecca Wood and Becca Burns came to look at the space Thistle had been leasing on Oakland Street, and though the storefront wasn’t for them, both stores’ owners realized Thistle and Old Bear had a lot in common — enough that the two could open a storefront together.
The “sustainable superstore” held its grand opening at 618 W. University Drive on Saturday, Sept. 2. Complete with a costume contest featuring store mascots — and the occasional “murder rat” cosplayer — the celebration was a nod to Denton’s quirks and the retailers’ vision for a space that, while mission-driven, doesn’t take itself too seriously.
The retailers are part of a growing trend of businesses sharing commercial space, especially in the turbulent post-pandemic economy. Bewitched Denton shared a space with Laser Loft before graduating to a bigger standalone location a few months later, and The Mug operates a booth in Chestnut Tree Bistro, bringing its craft coffee to more customers. Not only can smaller retailers split rent costs and get more visibility, but also customers can get more from visiting one location.
For Wood and Burns, sharing a space with Thistle also means easing some of the anxieties that come with opening your own business.
“They brought us into their community so a process that is normally really isolating and kind of lonely and scary hasn’t been that way at all,” Wood said.
Wood and Burns met in Los Angeles, where they worked in entertainment.
“We were about to hit 30 and realized it wasn’t what we wanted to do, so we started to go to yard sales and noticed a lot of people had really fun things like movie and TV memorabilia, but no one was touching any of the clothes,” Burns said. “We started looking into the clothes and just kind of fell in love with vintage.”
The pair sold online part-time for two years before moving to Denton in 2019 with plans to start their own brick-and-mortar vintage shop. While a lot of people think of used clothing as either traditional thrift-store pieces or as high-end vintage wares that cost hundreds, Wood and Burns don’t think it has to be either. Everything at Old Bear has been curated, fully washed, treated and repaired as needed, and averages below $30.
“Our goal is to have a fresh, bright, clean store — there’s a stigma around used clothing that it’s going to be dirty, it’s going to be used and gross, but we want to make used clothing something that anyone can buy,” Wood said.
It’s an approach shared by Thistle, which offers sustainable creative materials for local artists, students and other crafters. Both stores share a vision for combining the feel of a new retail store or curated boutique with the price points and eco-consciousness of reuse.
So far, it’s paying off. Thistle has already doubled sales since being in the new space (which has been soft-opened for about a month) and tripled its retail space, while Old Bear went from about 500 shoppable items at booths to 3,000.
As reuse becomes more popular, the retailers hope consumers continue to think in new ways about what it means to shop to support the environment, the local economy and their wallets.
“It’s a bunch of reuse materials right here in a busy shopping center in Denton that’s going to keep more out of the waste stream and I think that’s pretty awesome,” Thistle co-founder Kari Meyercord-Westerman said.
Get more business news in your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Wake Up with the DR-C: Get today's headlines in your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.