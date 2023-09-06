Thistle + Old Bear
Thistle Creative Reuse and Old Bear Vintage have expanded into a new, shared space in Denton Center.

When Thistle Creative Reuse began looking for a new space to fit their growing business earlier this year, the founders of Old Bear Vintage were also looking to make a change, hoping to move from pop-ups into a permanent space.

Old Bear co-owners Rebecca Wood and Becca Burns came to look at the space Thistle had been leasing on Oakland Street, and though the storefront wasn’t for them, both stores’ owners realized Thistle and Old Bear had a lot in common — enough that the two could open a storefront together.

