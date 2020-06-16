While many coffee shops in Denton are keeping their dining areas closed to customers during the COVID-19 pandemic, the residents of Idiot’s Hill have a new venue to get their caffeine fix — one whose doors they never have to enter.
The Mug, a mobile coffee trailer, is opening during a nationwide recession and a global pandemic that has left many coffee shops facing reduced profits. But The Mug’s owner, Amie Melton, is banking on its scaled-back model as the key to success among customers in search of a robust coffeehouse brew without the risk of venturing into indoor cafes.
“The goal was to open it this summer, and then COVID hit so we were going to put it on the back burner, but all the research I’ve done and the people I’ve talked to, the mobile [model] and the walk-up is still doing well,” Melton said. “People really want a place to walk and get a cup of coffee safely, go back home, and not hang out in a café. They want that, too, of course, but I was like, ‘I could still do this and serve people, hopefully do OK, and bring something fun to the community.’”
Following a tea tasting Saturday morning and a soft open scheduled for next week, The Mug will be parked in the lot at Metzler’s Food and Beverage on University Drive weekdays from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Saturdays until noon for walk-up orders, with the potential for drive-thru orders in the future. With a focus on sustainability, reduced-contact practices and amplifying other local businesses, Melton said she hopes the shop will set itself apart as a third-wave coffeehouse designed with responsibility in mind.
Serving up gourmet coffee and espresso, frozen drinks, hot and cold teas and kid-friendly options, The Mug is aimed at providing something for everyone. Customers can get their orders to-go or enjoy their brews on Metzler’s patio. The stand will offer brews from Dallas-based Cultivar Coffee, a supplier Melton said she chose as much for their focus on equitable practices as for the quality of their beans.
Melton began to learn about sustainable practices when her 15-year-old son Bruce took a mission trip to Costa Rica last summer. He talked to coffee farmers about the positive difference direct-purchasing — a form of purchasing coffee that allows suppliers to pay farmers more by cutting out middlemen — can make.
“I promised my son when we’re doing this that I’d do that kind of thing,” Melton said. “I wasn’t going to go to Costco and get a 10-pound bag of beans that I didn’t know where it came from. We’re very deliberate about where it’s sourced.”
Cultivar has been in the sustainable sourcing business since 2009, with owner Jonathan Meadows traveling to Central and South America to build personal relationships with farmers.
“Your average farm is really only getting about a dollar per pound for the coffee they’re selling, so for a company like ours, we’re going in and paying more like $3.50 or $4 a pound for that coffee just kind of through changing the nature of that relationship and buying directly from them rather than going through brokers or importers,” Meadows said.
Melton’s focus on sustainability has been a cornerstone of her business. All Mug products are recyclable or compostable, and most are locally sourced. With honey from Aubrey, Pies by Kate — mini treats from a Denton baker — and The Mug’s logo and T-shirts designed by local artists, Melton said she’s excited to give back to other entrepreneurs and small-business owners in North Texas.
Melton’s employees themselves are Denton-area baristas who have been displaced by the COVID-19 pandemic forcing widespread layoffs, their expertise allowing her to open sooner.
Melton said she got the idea for The Mug when traveling in the Northwest a few years ago, where food and drink stands are commonplace. As a resident of Idiot’s Hill, Melton knew she wanted to create a place her neighbors could frequent. Despite The Mug’s portability and an offer from local businessman John Williams to park the trailer in the Eastside bar lot, Melton decided to focus on serving her little corner of Denton.
“Although that’s amazing to be invited to [do that], I don’t want to take one customer away from West Oak or Jupiter House; I want to do this,” Melton said. “I want to serve the people in Idiot’s Hill — cause it’s something we don’t have — without trying to infringe on what’s going on downtown.”
As for serving customers amid the pandemic and social distancing practices, Melton said The Mug has built its practices around providing customers a safe experience. Employees will wear masks and gloves, and the styluses for payment signatures will be rotated and sanitized between each customer. Melton’s experience as a former restaurant manager and her food safety certification have helped her implement sanitation-focused practices aimed at reducing contact among employees and customers, she said.
“We actually have this thing called the lid grabber that’s like a tong, so we never touch the lid, gloves or not,” Melton said. “That little thing, I think, is going to be huge, because there’s that level of comfort.”
Despite her worries about starting a new business during an economic downturn, Melton is hopeful The Mug can make a name for itself as a friendly coffeehouse created by and for Dentonites.
“I’ve lived here for 20 years — I wasn’t born here, and I understand the difference — but it’s important for me to be friendly with other businesses and the community and just try to bring something cool and fun,” Melton said.
Melton’s supporters and community partners are just as excited for The Mug’s arrival and its potential to deliver equitable brews to local coffee lovers.
“We’re looking forward to it,” Roy Metzler said of The Mug’s opening. “I always want to support local [businesses], especially because she’s in the neighborhood behind me also, and that neighborhood supports us so much. We’re really excited for her and what she could do.
“It’ll be another great addition to the area of North Denton.”