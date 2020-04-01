It rarely snows in Denton during the month of March, but last week saw a sharp uptick in reported snowball fights.
That’s because like many local businesses, snow cone boutique Gnome Cones has devised a creative way to serve the community amid the coronavirus pandemic.
When Denton County last month closed restaurants to dine-in traffic, Gnome Cones’ proprietors donned their pointy red thinking caps. The business, at 205 N. Elm St., began delivering packs of shaved-ice snowballs and frozen pops to homebound customers.
Coloring sheets and stickers are also included in the Gnomes-at-Home Survival Kits, said co-owner Alex Sparks. The company offers same-day delivery for orders placed before noon, a service its staff has jokingly dubbed “Gnome-azon Prime.”
“Lots of people are thankful we’re providing something that’s really fun and whimsical and weird,” Sparks said. “We have a lot of fun taking popsicles and snowballs to families and kids who are stuck at home.”
Cool Beans Bar & Grill also plans to roll out a brand-new delivery service, said general manager Becky Lovell. Staff will deliver food to patrons’ front doors, and a nominal delivery fee will benefit the shift’s workers, Lovell said.
The establishment at 1210 W. Hickory St. began serving pub food via curbside pickup last week. Plus, Lovell said new statewide regulations have allowed Cool Beans to sell its alcoholic beverages to-go. Since the bar is known for its liquor pitchers, staff concocted three new unique flavors: “Almost Adios,” “Sour Patch” and “Very Berry.”
So far, Cool Beans’ curbside service has been a roaring success, Lovell said. Some loyal patrons have traveled from as far as Fort Worth and Lewisville to pick up an order.
“Driving 20 minutes to go to some little dive bar that serves hamburgers, that’s awesome,” Lovell said. “It’s been a great turnout, so we’re happy.”
On top of a virtual tip jar, Lovell said she’s selling off Cool Beans’ custom in-house beer growlers to raise money for furloughed employees.
After furloughing many of its hourly employees, Embassy Suites by Hilton Denton Convention Center announced on Facebook and Instagram that it was introducing “The Isolation Special” to help generate revenue. Customers who purchase a $10 bottle of Canyon Road wine will receive a complimentary roll of toilet paper.
The hotel, located at 3100 Town Center Trail, is also hawking an assortment of household items such as apples, peanut butter, tissues and bottled water.
Wine Squared owner George Ferrie also had to furlough employees because of fallout from the coronavirus. Since then, he said, he has moved his entire business online.
Now when a customer arrives to pick up an order, Ferrie will either deliver it to the customer’s car or set it on the sidewalk, depending on preference. He said he has enjoyed getting to chat with friendly faces from a safe distance.
Last week, New York Sub-Hub owner Hunter Christiansen introduced a new “build-your-own sandwich” special. For $20, customers can place an order in advance and head to 906 Ave. C to take home six loaves of sub sandwich bread, 2 pounds of turkey or ham, half a pound of cheese and six bags of chips. Christiansen said the restaurant served over 100 specials on the day it launched.
The plan is a triple win, Christiansen added. Not only is it making customers happy, but it’s helping to keep workers employed and the restaurant’s baker in business.
Christiansen said he conceived the idea after seeing deli meat sold at high markups at a supermarket. By keeping his prices low, he said he’s able to give back to the community that has supported his business through thick and thin.
“I know times are pretty rough for a lot of people, and uncertainty is in the future,” he said. “So this lets them know we’ve got their back.”