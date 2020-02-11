The Denton City Council on Tuesday afternoon decided to postpone a vote on a proposed affordable housing complex along South Loop 288 to next week.
The proposed development, the Denton Grove Apartments, would boast 276 units and occupy the lot at the northwest corner of Loop 288 and Duchess Drive, just south of East McKinney Street.
The $57 million project was denied by the Planning and Zoning Commission in December, and the project developer Pedcor decided to appeal the decision to the City Council.
It will now take a super-majority vote next week to pass — six votes in favor of the project. While a vote was expected Tuesday, the vote is likely to happen at the next council meeting on Feb. 18.
This story will be updated.