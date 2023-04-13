Prosper will be the home of the newest Costco Wholesale store in North Texas.
Coming to the corner of FM1385 and U.S. Highway 380, the store is expected to bring jobs, as well as additional sales tax and property tax revenue, to the local economy, according to the Prosper Economic Development Corporation. Those dollars will help fund town infrastructure and the school district, PEDC President Jordan Simms said in a news release.
Like other Costco warehouse clubs, the store will offer a range of products, including groceries, electronics, furniture and other merchandise.
"The Town Council and our community are very excited to welcome Costco to Prosper," Mayor David Bristol said. "Personally, I am very thankful for all the work that the Costco team and the staff of the Town of Prosper and the Prosper EDC put in to make this a reality."
A groundbreaking ceremony for the store is tentatively expected in the fall. The Dallas Morning News reported that according to planning documents filed with the state, construction is expected to start in March 2024, and the store could be completed by late October.
Issaquah, Wash.-based Costco Wholesale Corp. also has stores in Frisco, Lewisville and Southlake.
