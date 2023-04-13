Costco

Issaquah, Wash.-based Costco Wholesale Corp. plans to open a new store in Prosper. Groundbreaking is expected at the corner of FM1385 and U.S. Highway 380 in the fall.

 AP file photo

Prosper will be the home of the newest Costco Wholesale store in North Texas.

Coming to the corner of FM1385 and U.S. Highway 380, the store is expected to bring jobs, as well as additional sales tax and property tax revenue, to the local economy, according to the Prosper Economic Development Corporation. Those dollars will help fund town infrastructure and the school district, PEDC President Jordan Simms said in a news release.

AMBER GAUDET can be reached at 940-566-6889 and via Twitter at @amb_balam. 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags