Prosper will be the home of the newest Costco store in North Texas this year.
Coming to the corner of FM 1385 and US 380, the store is expected to bring jobs, as well as additional sales tax and property tax revenue, to the local economy, according to Prosper Economic Development Corporation. Those dollars will help fund town infrastructure and the school district, PEDC president Jordan Simms said in a news release.
Like other Costco locations, the store will offer a range of products including groceries, electronics, furniture and other merchandise.
"The Town Council and our community are very excited to welcome Costco to Prosper.
"Personally, I am very thankful for all the work that the Costco team and the staff of the Town of Prosper and the Prosper EDC put in to make this a reality,” Prosper Mayor David Bristol said.
“We are all excited to have a new partner for economic growth in our community.”
A groundbreaking ceremony for the store is tentatively expected in fall.
Costco currently has nearby locations in Frisco, Lewisville and Southlake.
AMBER GAUDET can be reached at 940-566-6889 and via Twitter at @amb_balam.