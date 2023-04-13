costco

Prosper will be the home of the newest Costco store in North Texas this year. Groundbreaking is expected at the corner of FM 1385 and US 380 in the fall.

Coming to the corner of FM 1385 and US 380, the store is expected to bring jobs, as well as additional sales tax and property tax revenue, to the local economy, according to Prosper Economic Development Corporation. Those dollars will help fund town infrastructure and the school district, PEDC president Jordan Simms said in a news release.

