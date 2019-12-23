Corner Bakery Cafe closed suddenly Sunday night after five years at 2217 S. Interstate 35E, on the Golden Triangle Mall property.
Matt Ludemann, the mall manager, confirmed the closing Monday and cited ongoing construction as a major factor in the company's decision to close the store. The store is along a service road bordering Interstate 35E construction, which Texas Department of Transportation has been working on since fall 2016.
"It's unfortunate, it's a great piece of real estate," he said. "They just didn't do great in this market and TxDOT is a huge factor."
Corner Bakery Cafe is a casual chain based in Dallas that features sandwiches, soups, salads and pastries. This was their only location in Denton.