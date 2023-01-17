After a difficult few years for the construction industry, contractors across the country are feeling hopeful about 2023 thanks in part to the Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill, a new report from the Associated General Contractors of America finds.
While expectations for private sector projects are down, contractors have high hopes for publicly funded projects in 2023 even as they expect to cope with continued supply chain challenges and workforce shortages.
That’s good news for local firms, which have been impacted by the construction downturn, leading to business closures in some cases. Higher interest rates and evolving shopping patterns are increasing demand for construction projects, though contractors anticipate continuing to grapple with inflated supply chain costs, which are driving up bid prices and causing delays in material delivery.
“While contractors remain upbeat about the available dollar value of projects to bid on in 2023, their expectations have definitively shifted compared to last year,” said Ken Simonson, chief economist at AGC.
In Denton County, building permits for single-family units are down 16.7% from last year, while the value per unit has increased 1.8%, according to the Texas Real Estate Research Center.
Manufacturers hope to see new investments in infrastructure, including through funding from the federal Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill. Bridge and highway, transportation, water/sewer and federal projects are among those most firms expect to see increase in value in the coming year.
Several new public projects are on the horizon for Denton County after voters approved a $650 million road bond in November, with local contractors sure to compete for the bids.
Only about 1% of contractors surveyed expected multifamily projects to increase, while lodging, private office and retail construction are predicted to decrease, likely due to increased online shopping and remote work due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Projections for hiring are also up, with 69% of surveyed firms expected to increase the number of employees this year, though 80% reported having difficulty filling open positions, pointing to the continued workforce shortages plaguing the industry. Nearly 3 out of 4 firms increased base pay in 2022 to try to attract workers, and many also increased bonuses and other incentives.
What does the outlook mean for Denton developers and residents? Higher supply costs and labor expenses will continue to be passed down, but if the industry can help absorb these costs and fill positions more easily, it could help ease project delays, bringing more commercial and retail development to the market more quickly.
“The workforce shortages make everything take longer and cost more, and we see all that continuing into 2023,” Mac Caddell, president of Caddell Construction, said during a web conference about the report.
“Supply chain issues [and] material cost issues will continue to have profound effects on schedules and the affordability of new projects, but in terms of public projects overall, we do feel opportunities will increase, and we expect those entities to have the money to execute projects.”
