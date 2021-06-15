What follows is an unbiased presentation of the changes to Texas law that have been called Constitutional Carry and which was signed by Governor Abbott on May 28, 2021. To understand the changes made to the law, you must know what the law was. Like many areas of the law, it’s patchwork.
A brief history of current law
Until September 1 of this year, Penal Code sec. 30.05 establishes an offense for criminal trespass if a person enters on someone else’s property without consent and the person had notice that entry was forbidden or received notice to leave but failed to do so. The penalty for the offense generally is a class B misdemeanor (up to 180 days in jail and/or a maximum fine of $2,000). Under Penal Code secs. 30.06 and 30.07, a handgun license holder may not carry a concealed handgun or openly carry a handgun on another’s property without consent if the license holder receives oral or written notice that entry on the property by a license holder is forbidden. The offenses generally are class C misdemeanors punishable by a fine not to exceed $200, except that they are class A misdemeanors (up to one year in jail and/or a maximum fine of $4,000) if the license holder failed to leave after being asked.
Currently, under Penal Code sec. 46.02, it is a crime for a person to carry a handgun intentionally, knowingly, or recklessly if not on the person’s own premises or inside of or directly enroute to the person’s motor vehicle or watercraft. It is also a crime for a person to have a handgun in plain view in a motor vehicle or watercraft, unless the person is licensed to carry a handgun and carried it in a shoulder or belt holster. An offense under this section is a class A misdemeanor. Penal Code Sec. 46.03 makes it a third-degree felony (two to 10 years in prison and an optional fine of up to $10,000) for a person to possess a weapon on certain prohibited premises. Sec. 46.035 creates offenses for carrying a handgun by a license holder on certain premises under certain conditions, including in plain view in a public place. An offense under this section is a class A misdemeanor, except if it occurred at certain locations, including a business deriving income from alcohol sales, where it is a third-degree felony.
The changes
The law passed by the Texas Legislature on May 28, 2021 and signed by Governor Abbot, CSHB 1927, creates the Firearm Carry Act of 2021 and makes changes to the Penal Code relating to offenses concerning the possession of a firearm or other weapon on certain premises.
Effective September 1, 2021, it will be legal for a person at least 21 years old to carry a handgun. A person would commit an offense if the person carries the handgun and intentionally displayed it in plain view of another person in a public place, unless the handgun was in a holster. The bill removes a requirement that a person carry specifically in a shoulder or belt holster. The bill also repeals the offense of unlawful carrying of a handgun in public places, but expands the places where weapons are prohibited under Penal Code sec. 46.03. Under the bill, a person commits an offense if the person possesses a firearm, location-restricted knife, club, or other prohibited weapon in the following places: 1) on the premises of businesses that have an alcohol beverage permit or license and derive at least 51 percent of its income from the sale of alcoholic beverages; 2) on the premises where an amateur or professional sporting event is taking place, except under certain circumstances; 3) on the premises of a correctional facility; 4) on the premises of a civil commitment facility; 5) on the premises of a state hospital or nursing home or on the premises of a mental hospital, unless authorized; or 6) in an amusement park.
A person no longer commits an offense if the person enters a church, synagogue, or other established place of religious worship with a location-restricted knife. Further, the bill removes the requirement that a license holder’s handgun be concealed in a secured area of an airport. Also repealed are provisions making it an offense for a handgun license holder to carry a handgun in the room where an open meeting of a governmental entity was held or carrying a handgun while intoxicated. The enhanced punishment for the offense of unlawful carrying of weapons where alcohol is sold was removed.
Under the bill, the offense of possessing a weapon on prohibited premises would not apply to a person unless the person received oral communication from the property owner that carrying a weapon on the property was prohibited and the person then failed to leave. The offense of criminal trespass under Penal Code sec. 30.05 is now a class C misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed $200 if the person entered the property, land, or building with a firearm or other weapon and the sole basis on which entry was forbidden was that entry with a firearm or other weapon was forbidden. The offense would be a class A misdemeanor (up to one year in jail and/or a maximum fine of $4,000) if after entering the property, land, or building, the person received oral communication that such entry was forbidden and then the person failed to leave.
The bill would make it a crime for a member of a criminal street gang to intentionally, knowingly, or recklessly carry on or about the member’s person a handgun in any motor vehicle or watercraft, rather than only a motor vehicle or watercraft owned or controlled by the member. This offense would not apply under certain circumstances.
A peace officer could disarm a person at any time the officer believed it was necessary for the protection of the person, officer, or another individual. The officer would have to return the weapon to the person before discharging the person from the scene if the officer determined that the person was not a threat and the person had not committed a violation that resulted in arrest. A peace officer could temporarily disarm a person when the person entered a nonpublic, secure portion of a law enforcement facility if the law enforcement agency provided a weapons locker where the officer could secure the weapon. The officer would have to return the weapon immediately after the person left that portion of the facility.
The bill repeals provisions in the Alcoholic Beverage Code related to certain holders of alcoholic beverage permits or licenses, including: 1) a requirement that establishments that hold permits or licenses display in a prominent place on their premises a sign giving notice that it is unlawful for a person to carry a weapon on the premises unless it is a handgun the person is licensed to carry; and 2) a requirement that the Texas Alcohol and Beverage Commission cancel an original or renewal permit or an original or renewal dealer’s on-premises or off-premises license if it is found that the permittee or licensee knowingly allowed a person to possess a firearm in a building on the licensed premises.
Whether you are for or against, the above will be the law in Texas effective Sept.1.