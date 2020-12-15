When I got my first iPhone, I remember thinking it was the modern man’s Swiss Army knife. You could check the weather, your email, get directions, take a picture or video, or time a workout. The options seemed endless then; now, they practically are. I probably got my first iPhone in 2008 or 2009. Roughly 10 years before, at the start of the new millennia, the Texas legislature adopted the Uniform Electronic Transactions Act (UETA). To oversimplify, the UETA made electronic records the same as written records and typing your name at the end of an email the same as signing your name at the end of a letter. There are some exceptions for wills, trust and securities but, with the adoption of UETA, you can essentially do business with your thumbs and keyboard the same way you can do business with your pen and paper.
Like cars and most technology, email and other forms of electronic communications help with speed not direction. I can think of no one who believes the quality (as opposed to the quantity) of communication has improved in the internet age. Emails, texts and instant messaging just do not seem to encourage thoughtful communication. Additionally, studies suggest that when something is read from a screen, comprehension and retention suffer and multi-tasking and skimming of the material are encouraged. This reality is reflected in my own experience. Have you ever gotten your phone out for a specific purpose — like checking the time of an upcoming appointment — and, five minutes later, while looking at your newsfeed, found yourself trying to remember why you picked up the phone in the first place? Me too. Studies also suggest that quick access to information tends to promote an over-confidence about one’s intelligence and depth of knowledge. People, perhaps myself included, forget that being able to Google something is not the same as knowing something. Consequently, we often end up “knowing” everything yet understanding nothing.
All of this can be a problem for your business for many reasons, one of them being that when people have shallow knowledge, they can’t address complex problems as well. From a legal perspective, electronic communications can potentially lead to miscommunications with your clients and customers and culminate in an agreement that meets no one’s needs, or worse, contains terms you did not intend but, nonetheless, were given your electronic “sign off.” To address these problems, I offer the following suggestions:
Print it
If it is important for you to understand something or be clear in your communication, print it off and read it on paper. This serves at least two purposes: 1) it removes the content from the multi-tasking drug that is your computer or phone and allows you to silence or, better yet, turn off the distraction that usually inhibits your ability to focus, and 2) it gives you an opportunity to make notes regarding questions and/or edits in a form that you can refer to easily, especially if you need to speak with someone about your questions on the very device (phone) you would have been reading the document on in the first place.
For significant transactions, make it clear the agreement will need to be finalized in written or .pdf form
This feeds back into “print it” because it will give you an opportunity to read the final document in paper form. This intention needs to be expressed in the body of your communications. Most attorneys have a signature block that contains a long disclaimer which at times says, “This email is not an agreement or my name above is not my signature.” In my opinion, and more importantly, the opinion of some Texas Courts of Appeal, this is not always enough to prevent your emails from creating a binding contract or your signature block from being your signature.
Make use of letters of intent (LOI) when communicating electronically
LOI clearly state that the parties do not intend to be bound by the terms of the LOI while memorializing the key terms of a possible future agreement before preparation of the formal agreement begins. For this reason, these documents are commonly used in significant real estate transactions. When negotiating through emails or instant messages, you can use the LOI format to have meaningful exchanges about the terms of an agreement while reducing the chances of becoming committed to an agreement that was unintended or incomplete.
Begin with the end in mind
If there are certain types of communications that you make frequently, sharpen your saw by taking the time to produce an excellent form, template, or checklist to ensure success and clarity. When prepared in deliberate fashion, these tools can address most of the common issues you or your employees deal with in a way consistent with your business practices. In my opinion, the more complex the business transaction, the more likely it is that a checklist will be the best of these tools.
These are interesting times, and we have never been able to communicate or transact business more quickly. Because we can be fast, it is more important than ever to take the time to eliminate distractions, look up from your phone and make sure you are moving in the right direction.