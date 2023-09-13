Bolivar Street resident Alfred Robinson said he first noticed the bleach smell in mid-August, when his neighbor, Kay, asked him about it.
“I was unloading some stuff when she mentioned that there were some fumes, and I walked around behind my house and took a breath,” Robinson said. “I was in manufacturing for 20 years, and I recognized the gas and that you don’t want to breathe it.”
Robinson called 911, hoping officials could investigate the source of the fumes, and was told firetrucks were on their way. It was one of several visits the Denton Fire Department, police and the city’s Environmental Services Department made last month to CUA Pools, located just on the other side of Bolivar at 2717 N. Elm St. The pool service company began operating a bleach-manufacturing machine around the time the complaints started — complaints of noxious fumes that, in addition to many city visits, prompted an unannounced visit from the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality to the Denton company on Sept. 1.
Three complaints to the commission — one from an identified resident and two submitted anonymously — reported fumes causing burning eyes, throats and chests among residents who live in the neighborhood behind the pool company. Robinson said his fruit trees have also begun to die, which he believes is a result of fumes.
Kay O., Robinson’s neighbor, who asked not to have her full name published, said she has been attempting to organize neighbors at the suggestion of city staff, encouraging them to report fumes to Engage Denton and TCEQ.
Despite the complaints, no fire code, storm water or wastewater pretreatment violations have been found at the business, according to Denton Chief of Staff Ryan Adams. In the past year, the city has responded to eight additional complaints about weeds, trash and debris, odors, outside storage, parking and a leaning fence. When violations were found, the owner corrected them within the seven-day verbal compliance period.
“We have not observed any activities taking place on the property that would violate the city’s development code or require additional permitting from the city,” Adams confirmed in an email to the Denton Record-Chronicle.
That’s because, according to CUA owner Juan Franco, there are no fumes.
“They’ve been here at least 10 or 15 times between fire and just regular city permitting or wastewater multiple times and they check everything and don’t see any issues,” Franco said.
There may have been some mild chlorine fumes during the first few days of operating the machine last month, Franco says, but the manufacturing process does not produce any. Though he says they aren’t necessary, Franco says CUA has taken extra steps to ensure there’s no smell to bother neighboring businesses or residents, including installing a wet scrub system to remove particulate matter. CUA uses the same standard chemicals as other pool companies, Franco says, including chlorine shock and liquid bleach.
The Record-Chronicle visited CUA in late August, and no bleach smell was detected when standing next to the machine or the collection reservoir, but Kay says that’s not surprising. Fumes are typically present in the evening, and she suspects the system has an exhaust valve that’s opened after business hours.
Franco says none of the residents have come to speak with him or anyone else about CUA, and that posts on social media and sites like Nextdoor — along with the repeated visits from officials — have begun to harm his business.
“We want to address any legitimate concerns, but these complaints are not legitimate — someone has even called in to the police saying we have a meth lab running in here,” Franco said. “We’re trying to run a business in an extremely competitive and difficult market right now, and we’re doing what we can to survive, but then we’re getting residents in the area trying to shut us down.”
Kay says she isn’t interested in getting the business shut down — she just doesn’t want to be bothered by fumes.
“We want the machine shut down,” Kay said. “I have no problem with them having a [legitimate] business — I want poison to stop pouring into my neighborhood.”
Robinson agrees.
“I just somehow don’t feel that’s a process that needs to be going on in a residential neighborhood,” Robinson said.
TCEQ’s investigation is ongoing. An odor survey was conducted during the on-site visit, TCEQ confirmed, and “additional research is being conducted to determine if other resources are available for monitoring chlorine compounds,” a representative said.
If the operation is found to be out of compliance with TCEQ regulations, a violation may be documented, and TCEQ will continue to coordinate with Denton staff and officials.
