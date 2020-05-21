An agreement that could bring Denton Enterprise Airport its second “service station” got pulled from the City Council consent agenda at the last minute this week.
City staff said the sublease will come back in early June along with other documents that are part of the deal, in order to be fully transparent about the agreements the city is making. But the owners of the current service station — known in airport parlance as a fixed-base operator — worry that the city is playing favorites.
Mike Sykes, CEO with U.S. Aviation Academy and U.S. Jet Center, said he reached out to individual council members about his concerns. Currently, his company, U.S. Jet Center, is the only service station at the airport. Sykes said he knows that competition is part of business, but the city appears to be bending over backward to create the competition.
“They need to stick to the rules,” Sykes said.
U.S. Jet has been the only service center at the airport since Business Air shuttered in 2017. Sykes and U.S. Aviation bought out Business Air back then.
Scott Gray, the airport manager, said U.S. Aviation is the airport’s largest tenant, owning most of the airport’s hangar space and nearly all the “apron,” the part of the airport where planes can motor around and park.
In addition, about 60% of the airport traffic is local, with nearly all that local traffic generated by flight academy students. Gray said that percentage will be even higher in April, because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
But Denton Enterprise Airport is also part of the state’s transportation infrastructure, and subject to rules from the Federal Aviation Administration. Airport and city officials spent months drafting new policies and procedures to make sure the airport stays in compliance with those federal rules, Gray said.
The new rules and procedures got adopted in February — and then the pandemic hit. Work slowed on implementing the new procedures, including processing all the business permits for the 80 or so leaseholders at the airport, Gray said.
Sykes agreed that when his company first applied to open U.S. Jet Center, Denton’s standards for fixed-base operators were looser.
But his service center meets the new standards, he added. For example, the company’s fueling practices meet federal standards for safety and reliability. The company meets other airport requirements for having enough room to park and service aircraft, along with providing an air-conditioned lobby and public restrooms for travelers.
It took his company a long time to meet the requirements and open the center, Sykes added. His company invested about $3.5 million over the past several years at Denton Enterprise Airport, he said. Much of that went into the flight school. But, about 17% of the company’s revenue, and 14 of its 18 buildings at the airport make up the service center, are U.S. Jet.
He questioned whether a new airport tenant could set up a second service center in only a few months, at least not without concessions from the city against those new rules. He also questioned whether the new tenant was being charged the fair market value for the lease, since the going rate appeared to be lower than what he and others have paid for their leases.
Gray said the FAA won’t allow the city to deny another tenant the opportunity to open a service center and its lease rates are based on professional appraisals. He also said that the agreement the staff pulled from the council agenda this week was a sublease negotiated between two private parties. The city has no say over such agreements — except that the city had a right to be notified of the agreement before it could be finalized.
The postponement allows the city staff to put everything together at once and be more clear and transparent about all the terms of the deal, Gray said.
But Gray agreed that the new lease also cuts off the last, large developable parcel at the airport, another of Sykes’ concerns about the deal.
“For the short term, yes,” Gray said, adding, “Until we can conduct a work session with the city council on tenant development.”
Such an arrangement could limit city’s options and ultimately cost the city more money in the long run, Sykes said.
City spokesman Ryan Adams said the city has followed the new processes and policies and acted on guidance from the FAA in its negotiations.
Adams and Gray said both the sublease agreement that was pulled this week and the other agreements to finalize the deal with the new tenant are expected to be back before the City Council on June 2.