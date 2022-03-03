Demand for flying private has risen considerably amid customers' growing concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic and increasing regulation imposed on commercial airlines. The already nerve-wracking process of flying commercial has become a nightmare for passengers and night crews, with reports of bad behavior among passengers skyrocketing the past few months.
For Denton-based US Trinity Aviation, a private aircraft company, the tumult has been a boon.
“I think we've made the best of it here because we did all the things we could possibly do," Damon Ward, the fixed base operations general manager, said. "We basically have our own COVID program where we try to be respectful of everyone social distancing, along with making sure our cars are super clean, and our facilities clean multiple times a day to prevent the spread of COVID as much as possible.”
Customers paying to use private planes want to avoid large crowds at the airport and cramped seating next to strangers.
The company, which provides services such as fueling planes and housing aircraft along with several other services to its customers, has been operating out of the Denton Municipal Airport for more than a year.
The services they provide became even more prevalent as demand for chartering private aircraft has reached an all-time high during the pandemic. In late 2020 when pandemic restrictions were loosened across the country, flights by private planes increased 17.2% compared to 2019.
For people who can afford to fly private, US Trinity Aviation offers a range of concierge services such as car rental, booking of hotel rooms, and recommending restaurants and other local businesses to passengers as well as the pilots and crew.
“We provide primarily fuel and hangar services to all types of customers which include corporate aircraft, private individuals, freight, flight schools, anybody who flies helicopters, medivacs and all facets of the flying public,” Ward said.
In comparison to flying commercial, flying privately allows the customer more freedom aboard the aircraft to use services provided by US Trinity Aviation.
Some of the clientele that use the services provided by US Trinity Aviation range include freight and VIP customers, medical personnel and college and university teams flying into Denton to compete against the University of North Texas, as well as UNT itself.
The company’s leadership team aims to deliver a rich experience that customers look for when chartering private aircraft and using their services.
“We assist with specific needs such as hotel rooms, catering if they need food aboard their aircraft, rental cars or directions to local restaurants," Ward said. "We also provide the crews' loaner cars free of charge so they can leave their aircraft here and take one of our complimentary cars and go into town and explore the Denton County area as we refer them to different businesses in the area.”
US Trinity Aviation also recommends local businesses in the Denton County area to the clients they serve.
“We do try to support the community in the fact that we use local businesses whenever possible to supply our needs here," leadership team member Dayna Reynolds said. "The Ford dealerships, our crew cars — we work with the hotels a lot here. We utilize other small businesses that feed our needs here, whenever we can utilize something local to support the community, then we definitely do that.”