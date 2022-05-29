Johnny Olvera, the owner of Get Stoned, made custom rings on the spot for customers at Golden Boy Community Market on Sunday, while Ashlee Juarez, right, the owner of Oddly Ever Ashlee, sold ceramic and jewelry products.
Johnny Olvera makes custom rings on the spot for customers. Olvera owns Get Stoned, a handmade crystal jewelry business. When a customer selects a bead, Olvera has it wrapped within five minutes.
“When people see that, it grabs their attention and makes others want to come to buy their own [custom ring],” Olvera said.
His business was part of Sunday’s Golden Boy Community Market, which featured 18 vendors who sold their art and crafts to the public at Golden Boy Coffee & Cocktails.
The barista-owned shop on North Elm Street serves coffee, craft cocktails and fresh food. General manager Andrew Carodine said the market is hosted the last Sunday of every month.
Carodine said they don’t charge for vendor slots. He described the market day as kind of an entryway for vendors before they decide to go on to bigger markets put together by other organizations.
“It helps them make their own individual sales and also helps with them to be able to network,” Carodine said.
Olvera said he has been selling his products at several markets for 16 months. Sunday was the second time he has sold his products at Golden Boy.
Artist Ashlee Juarez, who owns Oddly Ever Ashlee, said this was her second time selling her ceramics and jewelry at a market. She praised the feedback from customers and other vendors.
“Everyone here is really nice here and very supportive,” Juarez said.
Bambi Lopez sold illustrations as well as acrylic pours during the market. Her watercolor mushrooms were the center of attention. She said her inspiration is the natural world and how organisms are all just tactile.
“I'm just really inspired by the way they [mushrooms] function and how they're all interconnected underneath the soil,” Lopez said.
The next market at Golden Boy is scheduled for Sunday, June 26.
“Every single time we do this, we always have a steady amount of people and [it] has been very busy,” Carodine said.
JUAN BETANCOURT can be reached via Twitter at @jbetancourt_15.