A new early learning school has opened in Corinth, bringing more options for child care to the North Texas area, according to a news release.
Children's Lighthouse, an early learning school for children aged 6 weeks to 12 years old, opened its Corinth franchise location at 1560 Post Oak Drive on April 6. The school will provide learning opportunities in classroom and group settings during traditional school hours, after-school programs and summer camps. Children's Lighthouse will also offer healthy meals and snacks prepared in their on-site kitchen, and the school offers large indoor and outdoor play areas, according to the release.
The location is owned by Vi Patel, a local mother to two daughters with experience in the medical field.
The school will perform daily temperature checks and maintain limited class sizes, and also offers on-site security monitoring and transportation to and from area elementary schools, according to the release.