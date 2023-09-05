Cybersecurity
The holiday season is coming up, so Michael D. Moore, founder and CEO of Southlake-based cybersecurity firm M3 Networks, wants businesses to be extra vigilant.

“If you take your eye off the ball so much as to buy Christmas presents for your kids and don’t pay attention to your business, your bank account, your invoices, your email, or any number of things that you need to pay attention to, the bad guys are going to be doing their business on you,” he said.

