The Denton Chamber of Commerce will host a Women in Commerce Luncheon next week, the Chamber announced Thursday.
The luncheon, hosted by the chamber’s Women in Commerce program Wednesday, is aimed at amplifying the voices of women in business, according to the announcement. Texas Woman’s University Chancellor Carine Feyten will be the keynote speaker at the event, which will be held at TWU’s Hubbard Hall from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Feyten’s speech, Stepping Forward in 2022, reflects the program’s theme for this year of moving past struggle. The event will include lunch, door prizes and networking opportunities.
“Connecting female entrepreneurs and business leaders with inspirational leaders like Dr. Feyten is an outstanding opportunity,” Chamber President Erin Carter said. “We are thankful for her, the TWU Center for Women Entrepreneurs, and our program sponsor, the Jane Nelson Institute for Women’s Leadership. Being able to live and work in a community where opportunities like these exist is an honor.”
Registration for the event is closed, but future Women in Commerce events will be announced in the chamber newsletter and the calendar on the chamber’s website.