The Center for Women Entrepreneurs recently received the Educate Award from the Denton Chamber of Commerce. It was an honor to be so recognized, but it’s important to think of it as a recognition of the CWE’s expanding role in supporting women entrepreneurs.

Helping women start, grow and expand in business has always been a goal of the center. Through small-business advising, networking and training events, grants and incubator-style programs, the center has helped thousands of women in Texas, the United States and in such far-flung places as Switzerland, Malaysia, Wales, Sweden, India and the Philippines.

TRACY IRBY is the director for the Center for Women Entrepreneurs at Texas Woman’s University. Email tirby@twu.edu.

