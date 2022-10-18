The Center for Women Entrepreneurs recently received the Educate Award from the Denton Chamber of Commerce. It was an honor to be so recognized, but it’s important to think of it as a recognition of the CWE’s expanding role in supporting women entrepreneurs.
Helping women start, grow and expand in business has always been a goal of the center. Through small-business advising, networking and training events, grants and incubator-style programs, the center has helped thousands of women in Texas, the United States and in such far-flung places as Switzerland, Malaysia, Wales, Sweden, India and the Philippines.
The CWE has offered nine grant opportunities and awarded 225 women with funding. Each program had anywhere from a one-day training to seven weekly sessions that included classes on surviving the economic turmoil of COVID-19, business planning, marketing, insurance, legal aspects of business ownership, and bookkeeping and accounting. Speakers included industry experts, local professionals, staff from the Texas Veterans Commission, the Veterans Business Outreach Center and more.
The center’s longest-running training program, WomenRISE, holds monthly (free) breakfast meetings that provide networking opportunities and keynote addresses on business topics from A to Z. This month, we had an exit-planning professional speak about succession planning. Other sessions have covered entrepreneur emotional health, experiential marketing, woman-owned certifications and improving credit.
Among some of the notable speakers have been Merrilee Kick, a Texas Woman’s University alumna and owner of BuzzBallz/Southern Champion, which is the largest woman-owned distillery/winery in the country; Amber Fletcher of Fletcher’s Original Corny Dogs, the famous State Fair of Texas treat; and Shelly Slater, a former TV news anchor and co-owner of Dallas-based The Slate, which provides co-working spaces for budding entrepreneurs and others.
The CWE holds quarterly evening events and Saturday workshops. We have hosted speakers from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, and offered long training sessions on subjects such as creating a course and owning a food-truck business.
AccelerateHER is an incubator-styled program that started with a partnership with Stoke Denton. The program helps early-stage companies develop and test ideas to grow their businesses with a hands-on focus that includes support from program managers, mentors and partner networks. There is an intense 15-week program offering entrepreneurial education to help make their businesses more viable. The CWE is expanding this training program throughout Texas with rolling locations each year. Already, we have expanded this training to Dallas, Houston and Abilene, with bids scheduled for two other sections of Texas.
Other planned educational opportunities from the CWE include free QuickBooks training and the Entrepreneurship Certificate Program through TWU’s College of Business. More educational programming is in the works. The CWE has a robust YouTube page where many of the recorded events have been added. You can find it and links to our events at https://linktr.ee/twucwe.
TRACY IRBYis the director for the Center for Women Entrepreneurs at Texas Woman’sUniversity. Emailtirby@twu.edu.