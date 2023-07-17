dmn celina 2.png

Aerial of a final concept plan for Wilson Creek Park, a 100-acre recreational area in Celina that will include multi-function sports fields, a dog park, ponds, trails and an amphitheater.

 Courtesy image/city of Celina

Diamonds for baseball and softball; fields for soccer, football and cricket; and courts for pickleball, tennis and basketball will all be a part of a new $50 million, 100-acre park in Celina.

The Celina City Council on July 11 adopted a master plan for Wilson Creek Park, a recreational area that would be on the city’s southeast side, east of Brookshire’s grocery at Sunset Boulevard and the future Roseland Parkway.

dmn celina final plan.png

{span}The final concept for Wilson Creek Park, a 100-acre recreational area, includes multifunction sports fields, a dog park, ponds, trails and an amphitheater. {/span}
