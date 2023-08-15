Black Business Month
Kenna Reid, local artist and Sun Beam Designs owner, left, helps a customer during the Denton Makers Festival in 2022. August is Black Business Month, a time to recognize Black entrepreneurs’ rich history, contributions and achievements, especially those made by Black women, who have made remarkable strides in the business world

 DRC file photo

August marks Black Business Month, a time to recognize Black entrepreneurs’ rich history, contributions and achievements, especially those made by Black women who have made remarkable strides in the business world.

This month provides a platform to recognize the challenges that have been overcome and showcase the successes that have transformed industries and communities.

TRACY IRBY is the director for the Center for Women Entrepreneurs at Texas Woman’s University. She can be reached at tirby@twu.edu. The center is a program of the Jane Nelson Institute for Women’s Leadership, which is dedicated to preparing more women to take on successful roles in business and public service.

