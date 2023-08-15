August marks Black Business Month, a time to recognize Black entrepreneurs’ rich history, contributions and achievements, especially those made by Black women who have made remarkable strides in the business world.
This month provides a platform to recognize the challenges that have been overcome and showcase the successes that have transformed industries and communities.
Black women entrepreneurs have played pivotal roles in shaping the entrepreneurial landscape. Some of the early trailblazers include:
Maggie Lena Walker (1864-1934): First African American woman to charter a bank and a leader in economic empowerment for Black communities. In 1903, Walker founded the St. Luke Penny Savings Bank in Richmond, Virginia. This bank was significant because it was one of the first in the United States to be owned by African Americans.
Walker’s vision was to promote financial literacy and economic self-sufficiency within her community. The bank provided loans to Blacks and supported community development. She later founded the St. Luke Emporium, a department store that provided opportunities for Black women.
Marjorie Joyner (1896-1994): Joyner was a pioneering inventor and entrepreneur known for her groundbreaking contributions to the beauty industry. Her innovative work in hair care and styling played a significant role in shaping the beauty standards and practices of the time.
Joyner’s most significant contribution to the beauty industry was her invention of the permanent wave machine. She developed it in the 1920s, and it revolutionized the way women styled their hair. The machine allowed hair to be curled and set more efficiently, resulting in longer-lasting curls.
Mary Ellen Pleasant (1814-1904): Often referred to as the “Mother of Civil Rights,” Pleasant was a pioneering entrepreneur, abolitionist and civil rights activist. She was born a free woman and became a prominent figure in the abolitionist movement in the mid-19th century. She leveraged her business acumen to accumulate wealth and engage in various enterprises, including boardinghouses, real estate and businesses.
Supporting Black-owned businesses is a year-round commitment. By supporting these businesses, consumers can contribute to economic empowerment and help create a more inclusive economy. Additionally, advocating for policies and initiatives that address system inequities can further advance opportunities for Black women entrepreneurs.
Black Business Month provides an opportunity to celebrate the achievements of Black entrepreneurs while acknowledging the work that remains to be done in achieving economic equity and justice. By honoring their legacy, supporting their businesses and amplifying their voices, we can continue to build a more inclusive and thriving entrepreneurial ecosystem for all.
Get more business news in your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Wake Up with the DR-C: Get today's headlines in your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.