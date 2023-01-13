Schlotzsky’s is running a promotion throughout the NFL playoff games that offers fans the opportunity to win calzones for end zone celebrations from Saturday through Jan. 29.
Denton's Schlotzsky's location is at 416 W. University Drive.
For every team's first touchdown celebration in the end zone in playoff games, Schlotzsky’s will give away 57 calzones leading up to Super Bowl LVII. Enter the contest by signing up for its rewards program by downloading the Schlotzsky's app.
Additionally, follow Schlotzsky’s on Facebook and Instagram to catch the redemption code. Enter that code into the rewards app for a chance to win.
In addition to playoff calzones, Schlotzsky’s is giving rewards members a chance during the Super Bowl on Feb. 12 to win one calzone per week for 57 weeks. Visit Schlotzsky’s Instagram and Facebook pages the day of the Super Bowl for details.
