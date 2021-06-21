A new Cajun restaurant is serving up a taste of the bayou in Denton.
Catahoula's Louisiana Kitchen hosted its grand opening at 3528 S. Interstate 35E on Thursday. The eatery is open for dinner service Monday through Saturdays 5-10 p.m. and offers classic Cajun fare in a casual atmosphere.
Popular dishes among visitors so far have included stuffed fish, crawfish etouffee and shrimp creole, co-owner Mike Leatherwood said. Together with majority-owner Gary Simone, the pair have over 40 years' experience with Cajun food.
Patrons can expect a relaxed space with televisions, a full bar and menu prices below $20. A remodel of the property, which was formerly Bone Daddy's, was completed last week and included patio and lot work as well as interior upgrades.
Catahoula's plans to open for lunch service when they have the staff to do so, Leatherwood said.