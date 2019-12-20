Carolyn Corporon, a board member for the Children's Advocacy Center for Denton County, was named the organization's 2019 Board Member of the Year.
Corporon, principal and chief inspirational officer of her business Creative Marketing, founded her company after retiring as vice president of marketing of CosmoProf, a professional salon division of Sally Beauty Holdings.
With CACDC, Corporon served as the 2019 Champion for Children Gala Chair, the highest grossing event in the organization's history. She also served as a member of the development committee.
The award is presented annually to recognize outstanding service to the organization and its clients.