The housing market in Denton continued to bounce in February. Better sales activity was accompanied by a slight bounce in home prices as well.

Closed sales in Denton jumped 36% from a year ago. Pending contracts were 25% higher. The median home price in Denton jumped more than $20,000 from January figures, reversing the trend of five consecutive months of falling prices. The supply of homes dipped to 1.6 months of inventory.

Denton home prices, February 2023

