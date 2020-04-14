With the COVID-19 pandemic impacting various sectors of the economy, many events have canceled or postponed, with some transitioning online. These are just some of the virtual events that are occurring in the coming days and weeks.
Rise & Shine Yoga, hosted by Karma Yoga Denton, at www.facebook.com/KarmaYogaDenton. Start off your Saturday with self-care in one of Karma Yoga’s livestreaming events.
Saturday, April 18, 11 a.m.-noon
Coffee + Convo — Virtual, hosted Robert Frantz, registered U.S. patent agent and Stoke member, meets virtually on Zoom for a discussion about patents and protecting your intellectual property. Free. Register at stokedenton.com/events.
Tuesday, April 21, 9-10 a.m.
Lunch + Learn: “What Is Usability and UX?”, Stoke’s virtual session with usability and UX expert Erin Friess. Free. Register at stokedenton.com/events.
Tuesday, April 21, 11 a.m.-noon
APIs and IPAs, hosted by TechMill and Stoke Denton, is meeting virtually on the fourth Thursday of the month via Zoom for a tech-centered hangout. Register at www.meetup.com/TechmillDenton.
Thursday, April 23, 5-6 p.m.
FlintConf 2020, hosted by Stoke Denton, brings together entrepreneurs, creatives, freelancers, side hustlers and students to learn how to optimize available resources to start and grow a successful business. The three-day conference will be held virtually via Zoom. Each day will focus on a different track — register for $7 for one day, or $15 for all three days. Times and speaker schedules to be announced soon. Visit stokedenton.com/events.
Wednesday, April 29: Hustlers (entrepreneurs, business owners, project managers)
Thursday, April 30: Hackers (tech-focused and tech-enabled speakers)
Friday, May 1: Hipsters (creative business owners and people working in art and design)