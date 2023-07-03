SCOTUS (copy)

People rally in support of affirmative action in college admissions in October 2022 just before arguments on the cases at the Supreme Court began in Washington.

 Jabin Botsford/Washington Post

Universities can no longer consider race when dealing out acceptance letters to higher education hopefuls. Thursday’s Supreme Court decision could set a precedent beyond college campuses — potentially affecting affirmative action’s corporate counterpart: diversity, equity and inclusion.

While the decision doesn’t detail new rules for employers, businesses are watching carefully to see how and if the legal landscape shifts.

AMBER GAUDET can be reached at 940-566-6889 and via Twitter at @amb_balam. 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags