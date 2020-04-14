With the state mandating the closure of nonessential businesses and limiting restaurants to take-out and delivery to limit the spread of COVID-19 through at least April 30, many businesses have transitioned online, restricted hours or temporarily closed.
Milpa Kitchen & Cantina, a Mexican eatery and cantina that specializes in a comfortable fiesta setting, has temporarily closed. The restaurant, at 820 S. Interstate 35E, Suite 101, hopes to reopen in the coming weeks.
By state mandate, bars such as East Side, Oak Street Drafthouse, Miss Angeline’s and Harvest House are closed.
Mad World Records, a new and used record store on the Square, is temporarily closed through April 30, but is working on a way to sell music to customers online.
Recycled Books, on the downtown Square, is offering online sales with local delivery within Denton city limits. The minimum order for purchase is $10, plus $5 for delivery; however, delivery is free on orders over $25.
In contrast, some businesses have newly opened.
The Cookie Crave, a vegan and allergen-free cookie shop, opened this past month at 519 S. Locust St., and is open for take-out or delivery options only. The shop is open 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 11 a.m.-9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.