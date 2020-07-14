Denton is still mourning the loss of SCRAP Denton, a creative reuse shop that sold secondhand art, crafting and DIY supplies, from wrapping paper to crayons and yarn. Unfortunately, it’s part of a growing list of closures amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Several experience-based businesses have had to close their doors because of the pandemic. Escaping the Square, the original escape room in Denton, closed at the end of March. The Breakroom, another locally owned business where visitors got to use baseball bats and other objects to smash and break things from cars to televisions, closed at the end of May. Source Gaming Lounge on West Congress Street also closed in April because of the pandemic.
Market on Oak, a second location of the Grapevine Olive Oil Co., closed on the Square at the end of June. The shop sold specialty olive oils, food products and gift items. The Grapevine location is still open.
A few doors down on the Oak Street side of the Square, Denton Trading Co. has also closed its storefront. The gift shop and home decor store is still operating online from the company’s Facebook page, and all orders are being fulfilled through the original location in Roanoke.
Also on the Square, Mad World Records closed, the only free-standing record shop in Denton. Mark Burke, owner of Mad World, said his record shop will now only operate online after nine years in downtown Denton.
The storefront won’t stay empty, though: Tim Stoltzfus, owner of More Fun Comics & Games, will open More Fun Toys!, a new toy store, in the space at 115 W. Hickory St. The toy store will have vintage toys, Beanie Babies and plenty of new items and is scheduled to open next month.
There are some recently opened businesses in town, too. Red’s Yard is now open, taking over the old Backyard on Bell space. An offshoot of Reno Red’s in Roanoke, the business boasts “drinkin’, chillin’, grillin’” and serves up barbecue, burgers and appetizers like fried deviled eggs and wings. For now, hours are Tuesday through Sunday 5 to 10 p.m.
We’re also bracing for the upcoming losses of Wine Squared and Juice Lab, two locally owned businesses that also served as community spaces. While Wine Squared will shut down completely, Juice Lab is hoping to find a way to open in a different space and remain in Denton, just not at 508 S. Elm St.
Other restaurants around town have taken the hit as well. The Denton locations of Johnny Carino’s, Bone Daddy’s, Cesar’s Tacos and Rock N Roll Sushi have all closed.