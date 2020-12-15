Juice Lab has reopened as a mobile trailer parked outside Mulberry Street Cantina, 110 W. Mulberry St. The long-running locally owned juice bar closed its storefront in July amid the pandemic, but it’s back with a smoothie and juice menu. The new spot is open 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursday-Saturday.
Juice Lab’s former location at 508 S. Elm St. now has a new business in it. Squeeze — a new organic juice and smoothie bar — just held a soft opening Tuesday. Afterward, hours will be 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday through Tuesday, according to the business’s Facebook page.
More Fun Toys is now open for Denton’s holiday toy-shopping needs. The shop opened last month at 115 W. Hickory St., the former site of Mad World Records, and is a sister business to More Fun Comics & Games down the block. The store is stocked with toys, puzzles and more, and currently has a stocking stuffers section.
Cartwright’s Cafe on Dallas Drive is closing as the ownership consolidates operations at the primary location, Cartwright’s Ranch House on the Square. A Dec. 11 Facebook post about the closure cites the COVID-19 restrictions on the two businesses. The cafe opened in 2017.
There’s also a new Tex-Mex option in the former Johnny Carino’s space. La Casa De La Abuela opened earlier this month at 1516 Centre Place Drive.
Denton is getting a second try with a new Pure Barre studio that’s set to open in February. A different owner had opened a franchise of the popular barre studio in 2015 but it since closed. Barre is an exercise program based on ballet moves, involving weights and resistance along the way. Until the studio’s big opening at 2900 Wind River Lane, instructors are hosting outdoor pop-up workouts around Denton.