Legends Diner is now open at 508 S. Elm St., a 1950s-inspired restaurant with a large breakfast menu, sandwiches, burgers and daily blue plate specials.
Crickette’s Flowers & Gifts announced it’s going to close its doors for good on Oct. 27. The spot has been open since 1985, and is hosting a going-out-of-business sale at its longtime location, 1636 W. University Drive.
The team behind Naranja Cafe has a new venture: Hot Spots Eat Fresh. Located at 3520 E. McKinney St., the Asian restaurant and boba tea spot took over the old Bahama Bucks that closed in 2017.
Denton now has another cookie delivery option: Austin-based Tiff’s Treats opened its first Denton location over the weekend. The cookie shop at Rayzor Ranch Marketplace is open from 9 a.m. to midnight Monday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to midnight Saturday and Sunday.
There’s new beer, too. Howling Mutt Brewing Co. is now open, serving up its signature strawberry blonde ale and other concoctions at the brewery and taproom on Cedar Street right off of the Square.
After just four months on the Square, Lion & Crown Public House suddenly closed in September. The two-story restaurant, venue and bar space is now available for lease.
Redd’s Cajun Kitchen is now open at 702 S. Elm St. The restaurant features a limited menu with items like snow crab, seafood fries and Cajun Alfredo rice. The lounge is open from noon to 9 p.m. Wednesday through Monday, and closed on Tuesday.